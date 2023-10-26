One Punch Man manga cover features Blast in a way no one thought

With One Punch Man Volume 29 set to be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, the manga series unveiled the front and back covers of the upcoming manga volume. The front cover features the S-Class Rank 1 hero of the Hero Association, Blast. This allowed fans to see his canon colored illustration for the first time.

ONE and Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga series follows Saitama, a hero who trained himself and became strong enough to defeat any enemy with a single punch. Upon attaining such powers, the hero started performing heroic deeds as a hobby. However, after meeting a cyborg hero called Genos, Saitama got himself inducted into the Hero Association.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man Volume 29 features Blast on the front cover

A week before the release of One Punch Man Volume 29, the manga series unveiled the cover art for the upcoming volume which features Blast, Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako. While Saitama and Flashy Flash have previously made their appearance on the manga's volume covers, the upcoming volume is set to be the debut volume cover for the S-Class Rank 1 Hero Blast and Manako.

While the two characters have been present in the manga for a really long time, this will be the first time that they will be illustrated in color. Hence, fans can finally find out their canon colors.

Additionally, the manga series also revealed the back cover art for the upcoming volume 29. The back cover features characters from the "New Blizzard Group," i.e., Bomb, Fubuki, and Bang.

While all three characters have previously appeared in the manga's front cover, all three of them have never made an appearance together. Hence, fans finally get their first look at the new group.

How fans reacted to One Punch Man Volume 29 covers

Fans loved the new cover artwork, especially the fact that they finally got to see Blast in color. The character, from quite early in the series, had been declared as the strongest hero. Nevertheless, the hero was yet to make many appearances.

Additionally, the series had not released a colored illustration for Blast, leaving fans confused about his color palette. However, with the upcoming volume, fans' doubts are bound to be cleared.

That said, there were some fans who weren't too fond of the new front cover artwork. While they liked the fact that it featured Blast, given the fact that it was the hero's first cover, fans wished for him to have gotten individual cover art. Instead, Blast's body got covered by Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako, ruining fans' experience.

