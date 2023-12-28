One Punch Man Chapter 199: Flashy Flash defeats the Heavenly Ninja Party

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 199, fans witnessed the resumption of Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic vs the Heavenly Ninja Party.

However, unlike the previous chapters that saw the Tennin giving a tough fight to the two ninjas, the latest chapter saw Flashy Flash displaying his skill level by beating all the Heavenly Ninja Party members.

The previous chapter saw Flash and Sonic together fighting the Tennin. While they hadn't been in contact for years, they retained their teamwork and displayed great chemistry in fighting the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Nevertheless, Flash wanted to spare Wind and Flame to use them for Hero Association's research on reversing monsterification.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 199: Flash's combat experience far exceeds the Tennin's training

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199, titled That's Right, picked up from the last chapter and resumed with Flash and Sonic vs the Heavenly Ninja Party.

The last chapter saw Flash reveal his idea of reverting The Great One back to a human being, helping him open his eyes. That confused the Tennin ninjas, as they did not think that there was anything wrong with The Great One.

Thus, they believed that Flash was trying to confuse them. To counter that, one of the Heavenly Ninja Party ninjas - Brawny Muscle activated a technique called "Stone Debris Release."

This technique saw debris float over the ground, allowing the Tennin ninjas to use them as footing for their quick attacks. This three-dimensional technique was seemingly one of the most difficult moves to master in the ninja village. It has only been mastered by the most elite ninjas.

Brawny Muscle as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

Flashy Flash thought that it was an old tactic, so he decided to use the debris for himself.

He blocked the Tennin's movements by crushing the entire foothold, all while beating multiple ninjas that crossed his path. Eventually, he beat Brawny Muscle with a Flash Kick, following which, all the Tennin ninjas could be seen falling from their debris formations.

While the Stone Debris Release was an "elite ninja technique," as per Flash, if one was strong enough, the entire technique was quite simple and natural to use. Sonic could only marvel at what he had seen as Flash had everything he considered to be the ideal specs, i.e., ultimate strength, speed, etc.

Speed-o'- Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

Even the Heavenly Ninja Party members were left shocked, as they could not believe how much Flash must have trained to become that strong.

However, as revealed by Flash, combat experience and not training made him stronger. With that, he also sid that one needs to let go of their worthless pride if they want to become stronger.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic tried to portray that he had become stronger through combat experience as well. However, his bleeding nostrils ruined his moment, allowing Flashy Flash to get carried away and say that Sonic was still growing strong, meaning that he had not reached his peak strength.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 199

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 199 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199 saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic defeat the Heavenly Ninja Party.

With that, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to focus on The Great One. If that happens, fans can soon expect to see an encounter between the ninja village leader and Blast.