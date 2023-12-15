One Punch Man chapter 199: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Since the previous chapter was released, fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 199. While the release date for the same has yet to be announced by official sources, the manga follows a biweekly release schedule. Hence, after carefully observing the release pattern, one can predict the release date for the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw the Heavenly Ninja Party Tennin attacking Flash and Sonic. While the two ninjas initially decided to fight separately, they teamed up against the Tennin. Later, Flash hinted that The Great One could revert his monsterification.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 199: Expected release date explored

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga follows a biweekly chapter release schedule. Thus, after referring to the same, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 199 to be released on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at midnight JST.

That said, the manga has yet to announce the chapter's release date officially. In addition, considering that the year is close to the end, the magazine might take a break.

Nevertheless, fans need not worry as One Punch Man manga illustrator, Yusuke Murata, announces any possible changes to the release schedule. He announces the same to his fans through his X account, @NEBU_KURO.

Given that about two weeks remain for the manga chapter to be released, fans must keep an eye on the manga creator's X account.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 199?

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199 will first be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. This website should allow anyone worldwide to access the manga. Unfortunately, the manga chapter will only be available in Japanese, with no option to switch languages. Hence, most fans globally may have to wait for fan translations to be available online.

VIZ Media does provide the official translations for the manga series. However, the publisher generally releases the chapters about a week after the Japanese version. One can read these chapters on VIZ Media's website or Shonen Jump's mobile application.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 198

Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 198, titled Habit, saw Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic fight against the Tennin. During the fight, Sonic believed that the Tennin might judge Flash to be the weaker opponent and attack him. Instead, the ninjas attacked Sonic.

Meanwhile, Flame and Wind attacked Flash to capture him. However, Flash managed to entrap both of them, hoping to use them as specimens to reverse monsterification. With that, he hoped to reverse the Great One's monsterification.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 199?

Blast as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199 may switch over its focus from Flash and Sonic to Saitama and Blast. The two latter heroes had gone over to The Great One's location, hoping for an encounter between two former partners. This possible encounter may finally reveal what The Great One looked like after his monsterification.

In addition, fans can hope to see funny reactions by Saitama, given that neither he nor The Great One knew each other. Yet Saitama had arrived at the location during The Great One's fateful reunion with his former partner Blast.