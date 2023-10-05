One Punch Man Chapter 193: Flashy Flash's "God" investigation pits him in a fight against Saitama

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 193, fans saw Saitama helping an evil organization resurrect an evil dragon only to kill it moments later. Following that, the manga saw the return of Flashy Flash as he hoped to make Saitama his disciple. By teaming up with Saitama, Flashy Flash hoped to learn the secret surrounding the God.

The previous chapter saw King being unsuccessful in enrolling at any dojo, given that he was being redirected from one place to another. Later, Fubuki arrived to recruit Saitama to the Blizzard group. However, in a twist of the tale, the Blizzard group instead ended up recruiting Overgrown Rover.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man Chapter 193: Saitama resurrects the Cruel Dragon

Cruel Dragon as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 193 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 193, titled World I Know Nothing About, opened with Saitama defeating Rangor, one of the nine warriors of the Dragon Alliance. Upon seeing this, a soldier thanked Saitama, stating that he prevented the seal stone from getting stolen. Saitama did not think it was a big deal, which is when the soldier started explaining the history behind the seals.

As per him, there was once a colossal dragon named Cruel Dragon, who was known to be the embodiment of destruction. However, the soldier's group called the "Saints" managed to weaken the dragon and split it into nine orbs, sealing them away. However, there was an organization called "Deathbone" who were trying to revive the dragon, hence the two groups were at war for over 800 years.

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 193 (Image via Shueisha)

Upon hearing the story, Saitama seemingly wanted to fight the dragon. Thus, he enquired about the dragon's revival to one of the defeated Deathbone members. However, according to the Deathbone member, it could take years. Thus, Saitama himself decided to help Deathbone find all the seals. Soon after, Saitama found all the seals and got the dragon resurrected. As expected, Saitama was able to defeat the dragon easily.

Later, the One Punch Man chapter 193 saw Saitama back at his home playing games with King. That's when Flashy Flash arrived at Saitama's door to ask for his help in locating Manako and hopefully recruiting him as a disciple. However, Saitama shut the door on his face. Seeing the commotion, Genos confronted Flashy Flash and began fighting him.

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 193 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Saitama stopped the fight, telling Genos that he was acquainted with the hero. That said, he did not remember his name and ended up calling him Clavicle Smash. Following that, Saitama and Flashy Flash had a meeting. During this, Flashy Flash again asked Saitama to become his disciple. However, Genos rejected the offer for him, soon after which, he joined the meeting.

According to Flashy Flash, locating Manako and getting some answers from her could help him piece the secret of God together. Moreover, he felt that the secret could be ground-shaking. Hence, he got up and walked out of the door hoping that Saitama would follow him out, instead, Saitama closed the door. Flashy Flash no longer wanted to deal with Saitama's pranks and decided to fight him.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 193

Saitama and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 193 saw the manga pit Flashy Flash in a fight against Saitama. Thus, fans can hope for the two heroes to have a match in the next chapter. Considering how strong Saitama is, Flashy Flash is bound to lose the fight. However, the developments after the fight could tailor the future plot of the series.

