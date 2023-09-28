One Punch Man chapter 193: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Following Saitama's advice to King to get strong, fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 193. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, has yet to announce the next chapter's release date, the series does publish its chapters biweekly, allowing us to predict a release window.

In chapter 192, viewers saw King being redirected to different dojo masters, all of whom thought themselves to be incompetent in teaching him anything. The chapter later shifted perspective to Fubuki arriving at Saitama's apartment to recruit him. However, a series of events led to Overgrown Rover joining the Blizzard Group.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

King may start his training in One Punch Man chapter 193

Expected release date and time, where to read

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering One Punch Man's biweekly chapter release schedule, one can expect One Punch Man Chapter 193 to be out on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The manga was on a break a few chapters ago. Fortunately, no such breaks were announced before the upcoming chapter. That said, if the manga were to go on a sudden hiatus, the mangaka Yusuke Murata usually informs his fans about the same via his official Twitter account, @NEBU_KURO.

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 193 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. The manga is also available worldwide. However, there is no option for switching languages. Thus, if readers aren't happy with fan translations, they will have to wait a week for Viz Media's official website and application to release the chapter in English.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 192

King as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 192, titled Level Up, saw King asking Bang to train him. However, his request led him to be redirected to different dojo masters. None of them believed that they could teach him anything. Hence, King ended up going to Saitama, who suggested that the former should start lifting weights to become strong.

Just then, Fubuki arrived to recruit Saitama into her group. She wanted to bribe Saitama with some premium-quality beef. Unfortunately, Overgrown Rover ate it and later followed Fubuki and the Blizzard Group to a monster's location. As Rover helped the Blizzard group defeat the monster, Fubuki allowed him to join her group.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 193?

Saitama and King as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 193 will most likely see King start his training. While he wanted to get trained at a dojo, with him being left with no other choice, the S-Class Hero may have to take Saitama's advice and do some training the old-fashioned way, i.e., by lifting weights.

Apart from this, there also remains a possibility that the upcoming chapter could focus on Garou. He made his return to the manga in chapter 191. However, he was shown to go to his part-time job. Hence, fans may get to see how he operates at his job and behaves without Bang's supervision.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.