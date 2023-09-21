One Punch Man Chapter 192: King's failed attempts to become strong lead him to Saitama, Fubuki gets a new recruit

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 192, fans saw King confess all his lies to Bang. However, given his reputation, Bang mistook his situation and sent him on a wild goose chase. Upon failing to find a dojo that would admit him, he went back to Saitama.

The previous chapter saw Sekingar and Metal Bat transfer from the Hero Association and go to the Neo Heroes. However, as revealed later in the chapter, they were sent by Sitch, who wanted to investigate the new organization. Elsewhere, King went to Bang to confess his lies.

One Punch Man Chapter 192: Overgrown Rover joins The Blizzard Group

One Punch Man Chapter 192, titled Level Up, opened with King conveying to Bang that he wanted to become stronger. Bang believed that King was quite strong, yet he wanted to become stronger to eliminate all evil from the world. However, that was far from the truth. In reality, King wasn't strong at all, and he confessed the same in front of Bang and the students at his dojo.

While the dojo students were shocked, Bang was led to believe that King was quite strong but not as strong as the rumors painted him to be. Thus, he recommended him to his brother Bomb.

Even Bomb was led to believe that King was in pursuit of an ultimate power-up. Thus, he recommended him to another place. Following this, he was redirected to several other dojos, one after the other, as no one believed that they could train him.

At the very end, one dojo master sent King to the legendary "Final Training Ground." According to him, King was quite strong, so only self-reflection could possibly help him quench his thirst for strength. Upon reaching the training ground, King saw an old man sitting in front of him, however, due to the eerie situation, he was led to believe that it was a dead body.

King immediately got out of the training ground and began running back home. That's when a silhouette of a monster scared him. While the monster's face wasn't revealed, given its shape, one can believe that it was Manako.

King immediately went to Saitama's home and revealed his failed attempts to become strong. Given the awkward situation Saitama was put in, he advised King to lift weights and train himself.

Just then, Saitama's doorbell rang. He believed that it would be Genos. However, it was Fubuki, who had come to recruit Saitama into the Blizzard Group. As part of the enrollment, Saitama was set to receive top-quality beef.

Nevertheless, Saitama did not want the beef and closed the door. Soon after, Fubuki revealed that the entire Blizzard Group was aiming to reach the A-Class. Just then, Overgrown Rover appeared out of nowhere and ate the beef held by Fubuki. Given the circumstances, Fubuki and her Blizzard Group members decided to head back to their headquarters.

However, Overgrown Rover followed them, hoping that Fubuki would give him more beef to eat. Soon after, Fubuki faced a huge monster. While it seemed like the Blizzard Group was struggling to defeat it, Overgrown Rover managed to one-shot it. Hence, Fubuki had Overgrown Rover join the Blizzard Group.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man Chapter 192

One Punch Man Chapter 192 saw Saitama advising King to lift weights to train himself. While it seemed like it was not good advice, King was realistically left with no other option. Hence, the S Class Hero may end up lifting weights. If that were to happen, fans could hope for King to possibly receive a similar power-up to Saitama.

