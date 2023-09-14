One Punch Man chapter 192: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Following the return of characters like Garou and Bang, fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 192. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, is yet to give an update about the next chapter's release date, the manga does release its chapters biweekly, allowing us to predict the same.

The previous chapter saw Sekingar and Metal Bat transfer from the Hero Association to the Neo Heroes. With this, it seemed evident that Sitch wanted to investigate the new organization. Elsewhere, King went to Bang to reveal his biggest secret, following which he asked to be trained by the former S-Class Hero.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Superalloy Darkshine may join the Neo Heroes in One Punch Man chapter 192

Expected release date, time, and where to read

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering One Punch Man's general schedule of biweekly releases, one can expect chapter 192 to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

Before the release of chapter 191, the manga took a halt due to the magazine's break. However, no such breaks have been announced right now. Thus, fans can expect the series to stay true to its schedule. However, if there is any change to it, fans can expect the series mangaka Yusuke Murata to inform his fans about the same through his Twitter account.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 192 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While the manga is available to fans worldwide, there is no option for switching languages. Thus, to read the manga with official English translations, fans will have to wait a week for Viz Media's official website and application to release the chapter in English.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 191

Sekingar as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 191, titled Heroes, saw Sekingar announce his resignation from the Hero Association. McCoy immediately accused Sekingar of being a traitor, given that he was transferring to the Neo Heroes.

However, Sitch was the one who had secretly assigned Sekingar to investigate the new organization. As part of his plan, Sitch also sent Metal Bat with Sekingar to act as his bodyguard.

Elsewhere, King arrived at Bang's dojo. Following the incident with Atomic Samura, King could no longer hide his secret. Thus, he revealed his secret to Bang, following which he requested the former S-Class Hero train him.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 192?

King as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

One Punch Man chapter 192 will likely see Superalloy Darkshine join the Neo Heroes. As per the original webcomic by ONE, he was the last hero to transfer to the new organization as a staff member. Hence, one can expect the transfer to take place in the upcoming chapter.

That said, the next chapter could also focus on King or Garou. With King having arrived at Bang's dojo, fans can expect his training to begin. Otherwise, the chapter could also focus on Garou during his part-time job.

