One Punch Man Chapter 192 confirms how Saitama fares against Goku from Dragon Ball

One Punch Man Chapter 192, despite being focused on King, managed to give fans a hint about Saitama's strength. It inadvertently confirmed how he fared against the most popular Shounen anime character, Son Goku from Dragon Ball. While Goku is considered to be the epitome of strong anime characters, it seems like he now has a strong competitor.

Since the beginning of the series, Saitama has been shown to be a broken character. While other characters attained their powers through mystical ways, Saitama got them after he followed an average workout routine for three years. This ridiculous increase in power is what leads to the ridiculous situations in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man Chapter 192 cover art hints at Saitama's strength

Saitama on the cover of One Punch Man Chapter 192 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 192, titled Level Up, opened with a cover art of Saitama doing a workout. However, if one takes a closer look at the art by Mangaka Yusuke Murata, one can notice that Saitama isn't chest-pressing weights but two Singularities.

As described by Albert Einstein in 1915, Singularity is the center of a black hole. The center of a black hole is said to be the point of infinite density and gravity, meaning that any object that happens to be pulled inside can never escape.

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Nevertheless, Saitama can be seen bench-pressing such an entity easily. As described by people in the scientific field, Singularity has infinite mass.

As for the black hole itself, it is said that one black hole is generally 10 to 24 times as massive as the Sun. It is about 3 to 10 solar masses in weight. For perspective, one solar mass is about 333,000 Earths in weight. Evidently, Saitama can be seen bench-pressing two of them together.

While the cover art shows that the bench itself is crushing into the ground, Saitama seems to have a blank expression on his face, suggesting that he finds the feat easy.

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

While Goku had fought a God of Destruction and managed to attain the Mastered Ultra Instinct form, he was not as strong enough to bench press two Singularities. It shows the difference in strength between Saitama and Goku. That said, the artwork itself is just for the cover, as the same hasn't happened in the story itself.

Therefore, it is difficult to say with certainty if Mangaka Yusuke Murata meant to illustrate the One Punch Man Chapter 192 art with a hidden message behind it or if he was just trying to make creative artwork.

Saitama and King as seen in One Punch Man chapter 192 (Image via Shueisha)

There is also a possibility that Mangaka was trying to hint at Saitama's strength that he might attain in the future of the series. With the story slowly inching toward the inevitable battle against God, there is a good chance that Saitama might attain powers capable of bench-pressing two Singularities. Fans will have to wait to see how the plot progresses.

