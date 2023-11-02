One Punch Man Chapter 195: A new sinister group gets introduced as they target Blast and Flash

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 195, fans witnessed the introduction of the Heavenly Ninja Party, The Tenninto. This group aims to take down Blast and Flashy Flash and hopes to recruit a new member for their mission. Meanwhile, the Hero Association had a breakthrough in turning monsters back into humans.

The previous chapter saw Saitama, Genos, and Flashy Flash take down Flame, Wind, and Sonic. Following that, Saitama found Manako with some help from King. Upon realizing that Manako did not have much clue about God, Flashy Flash, Manako, and Saitama went to Sitch in hopes of meeting Blast. Surprisingly, they were able to meet the hero.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 195: The Heavenly Ninja Party unveils the second coming of "That Man"

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 195, titled Tenninto, opened with Speed O' Sound Sonic at an abandoned building. He could be seen icing his head after getting defeated by Saitama. Just then, Sonic realized that there were people near him, so he asked them to show themselves. Flame and Wind dropped down from the roof as they planned on taking down Sonic.

As soon as they prepared to make their move, they were attacked by other ninjas. One of them, named Violent Force, revealed that Flame and Wind were only supposed to keep an eye on Sonic and Flash. However, they had gone rogue. Right after that, more ninjas from the ninja village appeared, and each of them introduced themselves.

Tenninto as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

The ninjas introduced themselves together as the Heavenly Ninja Party, The Tenninto. They were an elite assassination team comprised of those ninjas who had surpassed the village rank of the highest ninja, Jounin, and had entered the realm of the heavenly ninja, "Tennin." Even Speed O' Sound Sonic realized that the Tennin weren't all just talk, and were quite skilled.

Following that, Violent Force revealed that "That Man" had finally awakened. "That Man" was the founder of the ninja village and was known to be the most powerful ninja in history. He had been comatose after he lost a battle against Blast 15 years ago. With him having awakened, the Tenninto were aiming to assassinate Flashy Flash, followed by the public execution of Blast.

"That Man" as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

With that, Tenninto recruited Sonic into their group and asked him to call Flash to that location the next day. They were planning to assassinate him in the presence of "That Man."

Elsewhere, Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako learned about the Hero Association's attempt at separating monster cells. In doing so, the association wanted to learn the way to undo monsterification. Right after, the trio alongside Blast, were able to witness an experimental test.

Hamkichi as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing how painful it was, Manako revealed how she was a monster to begin with and could not be turned into a human. In addition, she revealed that she originated as a piece of Lord Gyoro-Gyoro.

As for the experiment, the heroes realized that the psychological state of a monster was the key to undoing a monsterification. Soon after, Flashy Flash decided to get back to the reason why they had arrived at the association. He conveyed to Blast that they had come to talk to him regarding "God" and his connection to the ninja village.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man Chapter 195

Blast as seen in One Punch Man chapter 195 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man Chapter 195 saw the introduction of the Tenninto. With that, fans can hope to see the upcoming chapter be focused on them and their mission. Additionally, fans can hope to see "That Man" in the near future. Meanwhile, Flashy Flash's inquiry to Blast is bound to give fans some answers on "God."

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.