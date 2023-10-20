One Punch Man chapter 195: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

After Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako happened to meet Blast, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 195. While the release date of the next chapter is yet to be announced, the manga series does follow a bi-weekly release pattern that offers clues regarding the expected release date of the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw Saitama nearly defeat Flashy Flash, following which the two heroes, alongside Genos, happened to confront Sonic, Flame, and Wind. After they managed to defeat the villains, Saitama took it upon himself to locate Manako. Shortly after locating her, Saitama and Flashy Flash, along with Manako approached Sitch in hopes of meeting Blast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Blast may reveal secrets about the "God" in One Punch Man chapter 195

Expected release date explored

Saitama, Genos, and Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Due to One Punch Man manga's biweekly chapter release schedule, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 195 to be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, the manga chapter's release date hasn't been officially announced yet.

Nevertheless, fans need not worry as the chapter's release date is only informed by the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, in case there is a change in the standard release schedule. Such announcements are made in his official X profile @NEBU_KURO. Considering the lack of any hiatus or break, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 195 to be released according to the regular schedule.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 195?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 194 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While the manga series is accessible on the website worldwide, there is no option to switch languages. Hence, unless fans can read and comprehend Japanese, they will have to wait for the official translation of the chapter.

While fans of the series do offer fan translations a few hours after the official release, one may need to wait a week for Viz Media's official website and application to release the chapter with official English translations.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 194

One Punch Man chapter 194, titled Right Away, saw Saitama and Flashy Flash cancel their fight and join Genos in heading to E-City. There, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic waited patiently to meet Saitama as he was certain that the Caped Baldy would arrive to stop the Internet Surfers. However, during their encounter, it was revealed that Flashy Flash and Sonic knew each other.

Flashy Flash and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind arrive to fight Flashy Flash. A fight broke out that saw the heroes win against the villains. Right after that, Saitama agreed to look for Manako and located her instantly with some help from her. However, seeing that she had no idea about the "God", Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako went to Sitch in hopes of meeting Blast. Surprisingly, they were able to meet the top-ranked hero instantly.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 195?

Blast as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 195 will most likely see Flashy Flash inquire Blast about the "God". With him and Saitama having found Manako, Blast may reveal some information he derived during his interdimensional travels.

Additionally, fans might likely see a comedic exchange between Saitama and Blast. Saitama wanted to fight someone tough, and considering Blast's reputation, there is a good chance that the top-ranked hero could be a good opponent for the Caped Baldy. Hence, there may be a possible competition to compare their respective strengths.

