One Punch Man chapter 194: Saitama vs Flashy Flash, Blast makes a surprise appearance 

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 194, fans got to witness Saitama vs Flashy Flash. Fans were expecting a dominant win for Saitama, but the fight soon got interrupted. While such an interruption could generally annoy fans, this particular interruption saw the return of some surprising characters.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash arriving at Saitama's home to ask him to be his disciple and help him search for Manako. The hero believed that Manako could be the key to finding more about the "God." However, after seeing Saitama's disrespect for him, Flashy Flash challenged the Caped Baldy to a fight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 194: Saitama and King find Manako

Flashy Flash and Saitama as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 194 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 194, titled Right Away, opened with Flashy Flash and Saitama in Training Room #3 after the two established their fight. As per the conditions of the fight, Saitama was to land a single punch on Flashy Flash within 30 minutes. If he were successful in doing so, Flashy Flash would stop asking him to become his disciple.

As soon as the fight began, Saitama made his move. However, Flashy Flash managed to get away from Saitama and started using his full power from the very beginning. Following a series of attacks, the hero was just about to land his Flash Fist when Saitama initiated his punch. Flashy Flash was certain about his imminent death. Fortunately, Genos interrupted the fight just in time to inform his master about a monster alarm.

Saitama, Genos, and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 194 (Image via Shueisha)

The three heroes then headed to E-City where three monsters called Internet Surfers, together having Disaster Level: Demon, were attacking the city. Few heroes had already reached the location to fight the monsters, however, they were instantly defeated. In the meantime, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic had arrived at the location to confront Saitama.

While he was happy to see Saitama arrive, he was shocked to learn that he was with his fellow 44th Graduation Class of the Ninja Village, Flashy Flash. Just then, Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind arrived as they were looking for a rematch against Flashy Flash and asked Sonic to join them. However, after the monster cell the two ninjas gave him didn't work, Sonic no longer wanted to deal with them.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man Chapter 194 (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Gale Wind's remarks reminded Flashy Flash about his past and how he and Sonic used to hang out. The short flashback also showed a mysterious enclosed box in the village.

Soon after, the Internet Surfers got tired and started attacking the heroes and monsters. Genos took down the Internet Surfers, while Flashy Flash forced Flame and Wind to retreat. As for Saitama, he again defeated Sonic instantly.

After the commotion, Saitama agreed to help search for Manako, however, he wanted to do it his way. Additionally, he conveyed that he wasn't interested in becoming anyone's master, disciple, or rival. Hearing this, Genos, Flashy Flash, and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic were led to believe that Saitama lacked confidence, therefore they reassured him.

Blast as seen in One Punch Man chapter 194 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Saitama contacted King and located Manako instantly as King had previously spotted the monster while looking for a dojo. However, upon questioning, it became evident that Manako had no idea about the "God." Thus, Flashy Flash, Saitama, and Manako went to Sitch in hopes of getting in contact with Blast. While they believed that it would be impossible for them to meet Blast, Sitch had them meet the Rank 1 Hero immediately.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 194

One Punch Man chapter 194 saw Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako encounter Blast. The S-Class Rank 1 has seldom made his appearances, thus even Flash did not believe that they could meet him. Hence, the same as the fans, Flash was shocked to see the hero make his appearance. Considering that he travels to and from dimensions, there is a good chance that Blast may reveal something important about the "God" in the next chapter.

