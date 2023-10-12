One Punch Man chapter 194: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

After Flashy Flash challenged Saitama to a fight, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 194. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, is yet to announce the next chapter's release date, the series' release pattern does give us a hint on when the next chapter may be released.

The previous chapter saw Saitama resurrecting an evil dragon only to put it to rest. Following that, Flashy Flash arrived at Saitama's apartment to enlist his help to search for Manako. Additionally, he wanted to make Saitama his disciple. Nevertheless, the series of events eventually led to Flashy Flash challenging Saitama to a fight.

One Punch Man chapter 194 likely to see Flashy Flash convince Saitama to fight him

Expected release date explored

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Considering One Punch Man manga's biweekly chapter release schedule, one can expect One Punch Man Chapter 194 to be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the chapter's release date hasn't been announced yet, mangaka Yusuke Murata only announces the same through his Twitter account @NEBU_KURO if there is any change to the standard release schedule. Considering that he is yet to make an announcement about a hiatus or break, it means that One Punch Man chapter 194 will likely be released on the above-mentioned date.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 194?

Genos as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 194 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While the manga is also available for access worldwide, there is no option for switching languages. Hence, unless fans can read and understand Japanese, they will have to wait for the same to be translated.

While fan translations do become available a few hours after the official release, one may need to wait a week for Viz Media's official website and application to release the chapter in English.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 193

Cruel Dragon as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man chapter 193, titled World I Know Nothing About, opened with Saitama learning about the Cruel Dragon and the conflict between Saints and Deathbone. Upon hearing the same, Saitama believed that the best course of action was to let Deathbone resurrect the dragon, following which, he could kill it. Just as Saitama narrated it, he did the exact thing.

Following that, when Saitama was in his home, Flashy Flash arrived to enlist his help in finding Manako. He believed that she was connected to the God and could give him some answers about the same. However, Saitama wasn't interested in the same. Hence, Flashy Flash challenged Saitama to a fight.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 194?

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man chapter 194 will most likely see Flashy Flash convince Saitama to fight him. Following that, fans can expect the two to fight in the parking lot, similar to Saitama's fight with Forte.

However, for now, there is no way of telling how the events will unfold in the upcoming chapter. Considering that Genos would not want his master to fight the S-Class Hero, he himself could volunteer to represent Saitama in a fight.

