One Punch Man chapter 200: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 200, especially after the events in the previous chapter. With Flashy Flash defeating the Heavenly Ninja Party, the upcoming manga chapter may showcase Blast and Saitama confronting the ninja village leader, The Great One.

The previous chapter saw the Heavenly Ninja Party attacking Flash and Sonic with their elite ninja techniques. Flashy Flash countered the attack by mimicking it. He had not trained for the same but had become strong enough due to combat experience. With that, it seemed like Flash and Sonic made amends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 200: Expected release date explored

Flash as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga follows a biweekly chapter release schedule. Since the previous chapter was released on Thursday, December 28, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 200 to be released on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at midnight JST.

However, Tonari no Young Jump may take a break for New Year's, so the manga might get delayed by another two weeks. If that does happen, fans can expect One Punch Man chapter 200 to be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

That said, fans need not worry about the schedule as One Punch Man manga illustrator Yusuke Murata is known for announcing any possible changes to the release schedule through his X (formerly Twitter) account, @NEBU_KURO. Thus, fans may want to keep an eye on the manga creator's X account to learn about the series' future release schedule.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 200?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 200 will first be made available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website. The website releases the chapters right when the clock strikes 12 in Japan. Nevertheless, it is available to access worldwide. Unfortunately, the manga is only available to read in Japanese, with no option to change the language. Hence, most fans globally may have to wait for fan translations to emerge online.

VIZ Media does provide the official translations for One Punch Man. However, the publisher generally releases the translated chapters about a week after the original version is released. One can read the official English-translated chapters on VIZ Media's website or Shonen Jump's mobile application.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 199

Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 199, titled That's Right, saw Brawny Muscle from the Heavenly Ninja Party launch a supposedly elite ninja technique. This technique raised rocks to act as aerial platforms for the Tennin, allowing them to attack Flash and Sonic from all directions.

Nevertheless, Flash easily imitated the technique and destroyed each platform, all while defeating the ninjas. He explained that he did not need to train for it. Instead, his combat experience sufficed to make him strong enough. With that, the manga seemingly hinted that Flash and Sonic made amends.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 200?

Blast as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 200 will likely show Blast and Saitama confronting The Great One. While The Great One was expecting to meet Flashy Flash, he was set to have a sudden reunion with his old partner. Hence, fans can expect an intense exchange between Blast and The Great One.

In addition, fans can also expect some hilarious tidbits featuring Saitama. Given that The Great One had no clue about the Caped Baldy, there may be a few gag moments.