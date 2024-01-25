One Punch Man chapter 200: The Great One appears as he confronts Flash and Sonic

With the release of One Punch Man Chapter 200, fans were able to witness The Great One's monsterized form as he manifested himself from the blood and entrails of his Heavenly Ninja Party. Fans were hoping for Blast to confront his old partner. However, the ninja leader had something else planned.

The previous chapter saw Flashy Flash defeating all the Heavenly Ninja Party members all by himself. He revealed that while Tennin's techniques were difficult, they could be performed by someone easily if they were experience enough. Immediately after, it seemed like Sonic and Flash made amends.

One Punch Man chapter 200: The Great One's monsterized form gets revealed

One Punch Man chapter 200, titled Blessed, opened with one of the Heavenly Ninja Party members asking why Flashy Flash did not kill him. According to the hero, even an insect had a life, thus he decided to spare them so that he could tell them the truth about the ninja village.

As per Flashy Flash, the ninja village was a testing ground to create minions of God like The Great One. From a very young age, the village took away humanity from the ninjas and tested their suitability for becoming God's minion by using the cube. If one wasn't suitable to become God's minion, they were eliminated. Hence, the ninja village being a facility for training ninjas was just a facade.

This meant that the people who were shipped out as assassins were not strong ninjas but utter failures from The Great One's perspective. While even Speed-o'-Sound Sonic had doubts about the story, Flash asked him to confirm the story from Blast as well.

Right after, the fallen Heavenly Ninja Party members started laughing. That's when one of them revealed that The Great One hadn't stolen their lives away. Instead, they were the ones who offered them to fulfill their duties as ninjas. It did not matter who the master was, as long as one was a ninja, they needed to fulfill their duty. In that sense, the Tennin were blessed.

As Sonic and Flash began to believe that the Tennin ninjas were a lost cause, the ninjas's bodies began to act up. Blood and entrails started coming out of the Tennin's bodies as one of them revealed that The Great One was finally arriving. The blood and entrails from all the Tennin ninjas together manifested themselves as a huge sphere, which was all consumed by a being that appeared from within it. The person was none other than The Great One himself.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 200

With One Punch Man chapter 200, the manga series finally revealed the monsterized form of The Great One. While fans believed that Blast and Saitama were going to confront him, the heroes had gotten tricked as the ninja village founder first confronted Flashy Flash.

With such a development, fans can expect Flashy Flash, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Hellfire Flame, and Gale Wind to fight The Great One. Additionally, one can expect Saitama and Blast to reach the location as well.