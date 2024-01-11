Is One Punch Man chapter 200 delayed?

Fans were highly anticipating One Punch Man chapter 200 to be released on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The previous chapter was published back in December 2023, leading fans to believe that the next chapter will be available to read in just two weeks. Unfortunately, the Tonari no Young Jump website has not published the 200th chapter of the manga, causing fans to worry.

The manga's previous chapter saw Flash and Sonic fight the Heavenly Ninja Party together. During this, one of the Tennins tried to outwit them using an elite technique. However, Flash managed to replicate it easily and defeated all the Tennin by himself.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

One Punch Man chapter 200: Is the manga delayed?

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Yes, One Punch Man chapter 200 has been delayed. According to the biweekly release schedule, the manga chapter should have been released on January 11, 2024. However, the Tonari no Young Jump website has not published the same. That said, there is a good chance that the manga isn't on a break. However, the same can't be said for the online magazine, which was speculated to be on break during New Year's Day.

As fans would know, all publications take a break during the holidays. However, despite being a Christmas week, all Tonari no Young Jump titles were released as usual at the end of December 2023. Hence, there is a good chance that all the biweekly manga from the publication have received a scheduled break. That might also be why manga creator Yusuke Murata did not go out of his way to post about a manga chapter break.

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Additionally, when one looks at the Tonari no Young Jump website, there are only three series that were released this week. Meanwhile, other series that share a similar release schedule to One Punch Man, such as Maria no Danzai, Kyokutou Chimeratica, Please Give Me Your Blood, I Will Serve You in Gratitude., etc., have only released New Year's illustrations or other promotional chapters since 2023.

It is therefore reasonable to assume that the Tonari no Young Jump executives have given its creators a break for New Year's Day, which has been expanded to a week to two weeks break depending on the particular manga's release schedule.

When will One Punch Man chapter 200 be released?

Yusuke Murata sharing information about his cold (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans would want One Punch Man chapter 200 to be released next week on Thursday, January 18, 2024. However, as observed from the manga and magazine breaks announced in the past, it can be deduced that One Punch Man chapter 200 will be released two weeks later, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, as per its schedule.

This would essentially mean the manga fans will have to end up waiting for nearly a month since the previous chapter was released. That said, fans should also remember that manga creator Yusuke Murata only recently announced the launch of his new animation studio. Hence, this break might essentially help him work on the same.

Lastly, a few days ago, Murata revealed that he had caught a cold. Thus, the break should help him rest and recover as well.