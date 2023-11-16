One Punch Man chapter 196: The Great One's identity gets revealed, Sonic vs Flash gets established

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 196, the manga revealed the identity of "The Great One." While Flash was hoping for Blast to reveal the ninja village's connection with God, Blast's revelation led the group down a new path. That's when they received an invitation for an encounter with the ninja village's founder.

The previous chapter saw the Tennin Party introduce themselves to the Sonic and inform him about the return of the Ninja Village founder "The Great One." With that, they revealed their plans to take down Flashy Flash and Blast. Elsewhere, Flashy Flash asked Blast about his connection to God.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 196: Blast reveals his connection to the ninja village's founder

Blast as seen in One Punch Man chapter 196 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 196, titled The Place Where Dreams End, opened with Flashy Flash asking Blast about the ninja village's connection to God. Flash was certain that it was Blast who had destroyed the ninja village. Thus, he believed that there was some connection between the village and God. Blast was worried how he would break the news to Flash, but as Flash revealed it, he was relieved that the village got destroyed.

Flash then described how he investigated the village to find spherical spatial blasts all around the village, hinting at Blast's attack. During this, he found the cube to be missing. In addition, when he and Sonic were younger, they found the village's founder sleeping in a recovery capsule. However, he barely looked human. Upon further questioning, Blast revealed that the village's founder's real name was Empty Void, who was his partner in hunting the cubes in the past.

Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man chapter 196 (Image via Shueisha)

After Empty Void monsterized, he took on the name "The Great One" and forbade anyone from using his name. According to Blast, Empty Void was the only person capable of opening the "Gate of the Celestial Rock" that connected to the dimension where God hid himself. That is the reason he was so fixated on finding a cure for monsterification.

Soon after, Flashy Flash received a letter of challenge from Sonic. Through the letter, Sonic conveyed to Flashy Flash that "The Great One" had awakened and looking forward to defeating him. However, the ending part of the letter hinted at Flash about a secret meeting between him and Sonic. Thus, Flash asked Blast and Saitama to go to the rendezvous point for "The Great One," while he would finish a task he needed to complete.

Flash and Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 196 (Image via Shueisha)

As Flash ran to the rendezvous point to meet Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, he remembered his past with him. Flash remembered how Sonic wanted to become the head of the ninja village and reform it to help the needy. He had even identified a location for the same. This was the spot where Sonic had summoned Flash to meet him. Upon Flash reaching the spot, Sonic challenged Flash to a fight to end their ridiculous dream.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man chapter 196

One Punch Man chapter 196 set up the fight between Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. The conclusion to this fight is set to be crucial as the winner is bound to join Blast and Saitama against "The Great One." While Sonic had been recruited by the village founder, the chances of him joining a side he wanted to destroy seemed very slim.

