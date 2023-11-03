One Punch Man chapter 196: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 196 since Flashy Flash inquired Blast about God's connection to the ninja village. While the next chapter's release date is yet to be announced, the series does follow a biweekly release pattern. This offers fans major hints on when they can expect the next chapter to be released.

The previous chapter saw the arrival of the Heavenly Ninja Party, the Tenninto. They informed Sonic about the return of "That Man" and their plans to execute Flashy Flash and Blast. Elsewhere, the Hero Association made a breakthrough in reversing mobsterification.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Blast may be God's connection to the ninja village in One Punch Man chapter 196

Expected release date explored

Blast and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

If we go by the One Punch Man manga series' biweekly chapter release schedule, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 196 to be released on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 12 am JST. That said, the manga chapter's release date is yet to be announced officially.

Nevertheless, fans need not worry, as the chapters usually get released every two weeks. In case there is a change in the standard release schedule, the series' manga artist, Yusuke Murata, makes sure to inform his fans through his X account, @NEBU_KURO. Considering that the manga artist has yet to inform his fans about any hiatus or break, one can expect One Punch Man chapter 196 to be released on the date mentioned above.

Where to read One Punch Man chapter 196?

Flashy Flash as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 196 will be available to read on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. While the website does allow people worldwide to access the manga series on it, there is no option to switch languages. Hence, unless the fans can understand Japanese, they may have to wait for official translations of the chapter by Viz Media.

While the manga does get translated by fans, it takes a few hours for the process to be completed. As for the official translations, one may need to wait a week for Viz Media's official sources to release the chapter with official translations.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 195

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 195, titled Tenninto, saw the former students at the ninja village together introduce themselves as the Tenninto to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. They informed him that the founder of the ninja village, "That Man," had awakened from his coma. Hence, the Tenninto were planning to take down Flashy Flash and Blast. For this mission, they required Sonic's help in luring Flash.

Elsewhere at the Hero Association, an experiment revealed how reversing monsterification was dependent on the psychological state of the monster itself. Right after that, Flashy Flashy inquired to Blast about God's connection to the ninja village.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 196?

Blast and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 196 will most likely see Blast reveal the connection between God and the ninja village. Flashy Flash has been investigating the elements close to God for some time. With him finally getting to ask Blast the same question, he may finally learn something about the enigmatic being.

In addition, the upcoming chapter could focus on Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and what he thinks about the Tenninto and "That Man." The chapter may also see him contacting Flashy Flash and luring him into the abandoned building.

