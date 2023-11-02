One Punch Man Chapter 195 reveals Saitama's next god level threat

One Punch Man chapter 195 has finally been released, and there was quite a bit of information to unpack. This chapter was a lot shorter in comparison to the average chapter length that Yusuke Murata has been releasing since the beginning.

To fans' surprise, chapter 195 teased the next potential God-level antagonist who is related to both Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. Fans also witnessed the arrival of the Rank 1 hero, Blast.

The pacing of the recent chapters has been relatively slow. However, it is now clearer than ever that the current set of chapters is setting up the stage for the next big antagonist. Let's take a look at some of the panels and understand who the next antagonist could be.

One Punch Man chapter 195: A shinobi could be the next God-level threat in the manga

The Heavenly Ninja Party introduces itself to Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

The chapter started with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic recovering from his one-sided beatdown from the Caped Baldy. At first, we had Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind show up at his hideout. Following that, some of the best shinobis from Speed-o'-Sound Sonic’s village gathered together and formed an alliance known as the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Initially, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic was confused since the shinobis from his village were forbidden from socializing and forming alliances. However, they confessed to him, stating that the leader of the village had recovered from his injuries. Fans got a glimpse of his monster-like appearance in one of the panels.

Later, the One Punch Man chapter also revealed that the village leader had sustained injuries after fighting Blast, which forced him to seek recovery for 15 years in a pod. An interesting set of theories had come forth in this regard, among which one suggested the possibility of Blast being a former comrade of the shinobi leader.

In one of the chapters from the Monsters Association arc, fans got a glimpse of Blast’s partner, who worked with him when he was deployed for interdimensional missions. While we don’t know what his face looks like, we know that he carried two blades.

This could be an indication that Blast’s former partner in the One Punch Man series is the leader of the village, who might also be the next God-level threat. But why would Blast’s partner turn evil and go rogue? One Punch Manga already showed Blast investigating “God Cubes” with other people. The current leader of the shinobi village could have used one of the God Cubes to contact God and borrow his powers.

Blast's partner shown in chapter 173 of the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

One Punch Man also revealed that Blast had a confrontation with God. However, the marks that Blast had on his face looked like they were due to a slash from a blade. Thus, we cannot rule out the possibility of Blast fighting his former partner and current shinobi leader, who might have given him the scars.

Based on how One Punch Man is progressing, it seems like God will be the final antagonist of the series, whose defeat will conclude the saga. Therefore, Blast probably fought someone who had God’s powers and not God himself. We have a strong reason to believe that Saitama will take on the shinobi leader when he's set up as the prime antagonist of the current arc. This matchup between Saitama and the shinobi leader will certainly be a treat for the readers.

That being said, it is important to note that this is a theory based on the evidence that we have at the moment. The manga will eventually reveal the new antagonist, who is the leader of the shinobi village, and provide readers with more insight into their backstory as well. Until then, readers should take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt and wait until official sources confirm the hypotheses.

