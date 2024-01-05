8 most loved Jujutsu Kaisen characters who are alive post Shibuya, ranked

After a devastating run-in at Shibuya, a handful of Jujutsu Kaisen characters managed to survive. Amidst the death, destruction, and chaos, sorcerers such as Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki lost important lives. Pseudo-Geto's devious plan to seal Gojo Satoru was a success, with the latter's loss a major blow to the sorcerers.

King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna was let loose after a while and made the most of his time, wreaking havoc all over the city and exorcising the Divine General Mahoraga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

8 most loved Jujutsu Kaisen characters who survived Shibuya, ranked

8) Mei Mei

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Mei Mei (Image via MAPPA)

Ranking low on this list is Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer Mei Mei. Initially, she did lend a hand, defeating the Smallpox Deity and sticking to the plan. However, she fled the scene with Ui Ui after Gojo's sealing.

She was then seen speaking to an unknown entity in Malaysia on the phone. While she is a loved Jujutsu Kaisen character, she abandoned the team when needed most for her own selfish desires.

7) Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Although he was sealed, Gojo Satoru technically survived Shibuya. Before that, however, he was a complete menace to the villains. Just when they thought they had him cornered, he pulled off an insane gamble, displaying the kind of power he possessed.

Unfortunately, even he is human and succumbs to emotion when he sees his best friend, Suguru Geto (Kenjaku). He could not react quickly enough and was sealed away in the Prison Realm as planned.

6) Kasumi Miwa

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Kasumi Miwa (Image via MAPPA)

Mechamaru had contingency plans in place, especially for Kasumi Miwa, to keep her away from Shibuya. He knew the dangers of his love interest being present there and managed to distract her until the final bit.

While Miwa is in no way weak, she is, at the same time, not quite at the level of the other sorcerers. However, she was a saving grace in the final fight against Kenjaku. She wasn't able to deal serious damage, but her attacks gave the others time to recoup quickly and react.

5) Maki Zenin

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Maki Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 when sorcerers Megumi Fushiguro, Naobito Zenin, and Kento Nanami fought Dagon. Even after repeated attacks, the sorcerers could not damage the Curse much. That was until a certain summoned sorcerer appeared and turned the tide of battle.

After the battle, Dagon's domain was dispersed, and they were back at Shibuya. However, Jogo was waiting for them and ended up burning Maki in an attempt to dispatch the survivors and avenge Dagon.

4) Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Choso (Image via MAPPA)

Initially siding with the Curses and Pseudo-Geto, Choso had it out for Yuji Itadori for killing his brothers Eso and Kechizu. The two ended up meeting and engaged in an intense face-off. However, just as he was about to land the killing blow, he had a revelation.

Being a Cursed Womb, he could sense others of his kind, which is what Yuji was. He saw a vision of Eso, Kechizu, Yuji, and himself and began believing that they were siblings. From then on, he switched sides, and till the end, he dedicated himself to protecting his brother.

3) Panda

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Panda (Image via MAPPA)

Panda was not called into action until late into the Shibuya Incident. Paired up with the cautious and somewhat timid Atsuya Kusakabe, the pair spent time patrolling for the most bit rather than helping out after Gojo was sealed. Kusakabe tricked him to stay away from battle until other Curse Users and finally Sukuna intervened.

After that, he entered the fray in the final moments when all survivors arrived to face Kenjaku and Uraume. They could not get the Prison Realm back but managed to put up a good fight.

2) Megumi Fushiguro

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Megumi Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Another who had a harrowing time in Shibuya was Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi barely made it out alive from facing Jiro Awasaka and the surprisingly powerful Dagon to face Toji Fushiguro and then summon Mahoraga.

Before Mahoraga, he was anyway on his last legs following the Dagon fight and had to briefly hold off his (unknown to him) father, Toji. Summoning Mahoraga was a last resort against Haruta, and he went all in, only to be interrupted by Sukuna, who beat the Divine General and ended the ritual.

1) Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Protagonist Yuji Itadori probably had one of the roughest experiences during the Shibuya Incident. He went through major character development and was on a roller coaster of emotions. The deaths of Nanami and Nobara shook him to the core, and he nearly gave up fighting.

However, thanks to his Todo, he stood back up and finished the job, getting his revenge on Mahito before Kenjaku interrupted. All in all, the Shibuta Incident strengthened and shaped him for the next arc.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.