Frieren anime confirms season 2 and cast with trailer and key visual

The official staff for the Frieren anime announced season 2 with a new trailer and key visual following the release of Episode 16 on December 22, 2023. Notably, the highly anticipated season will begin its broadcast starting January 5, 2024, and cover the First Class Mage Exam arc of the manga.

Based on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's eponymous fantasy manga series, Frieren anime, better known as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, debuted on September 29, 2023, with a special 2-hour-long episode. After releasing 16 episodes every week, the anime is finally ready to move to its second cour.

Frieren anime will resume with Season 2 starting January 5, 2024

According to the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Frieren anime, the show will start Season 2 on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 11:40 pm JST and release episodes every week until March. The broadcast time was changed from 11 PM to 11:40 PM due to the Friday Roadshow's extension.

A new promotional video has also been released. Beginning with an iconic moment between Frieren and Himmel the Hero, the short clip transitions to the party arriving at the Auberst, where the Elven Mage must pass the First Class Mage Exam to obtain the Mage certificate necessary to enter the Northern Highlands.

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Interestingly, the latest trailer features new characters who will appear in Frieren anime season 2. The attractive characters and their scintillating battle sequences perfectly set the mood for the upcoming season.

Information regarding the new cast members has also arrived. Azumi Waki, better known as Hinata Tachibana from Tokyo Revengers, joins the Frieren anime cast as Kanne, while Sayumi Suzushiro stars as Lawine, a Third-Class Mage.

The names of other newly announced cast members are here as follows:

Kisho Taniyama as Wirbel

Ikumi Hasegawa as Ubel

Shouhei Komatsu as Land

Jiro Saito as Denken

Eiji Hanawa as Richter

Kanae Ito as Ehre

Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen

Haruka Terui as Sense

Tarasuke Shingaki as Genau

Frieren, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Details regarding Frieren anime season 2's opening theme have been revealed. The renowned J-Rock duo Yorushika performs the opening song, Haru. Notably, the latest trailer for the anime also previews the song.

N-Buna, better known as the Yorushika group's composer, shared his comment, which read the following when translated into English:

"This song was written for sunny weather. It's a song that wishes for sunny weather even though it's not exactly sunny. I hope this song will add some flowers to the world of Frieren and their journey." (Via the official website of Frieren anime)

Besides the promotional video, opening theme song, and additional cast information, the official staff for the fantasy anime shared a new key visual, heightening the anticipation for the First Class Mage Exam arc's anime adaptation.

The latest key visual, as seen (Image via Madhouse Studios)

The illustration depicts Frieren emitting magic, with characters such as Lawine, Sense, Wirbel, Denken, and other talented Mages displayed in the background. Compared to the previous key visuals, the latest image showcases the Elven Mage in a different aura.

Notably, the second cour will see the same cast and staff reprising their roles. Keiichiro Saito is at the helm of affairs at Madhouse Studios, with Tomohiro Suzuki supervising the series' scripts. Reiko Nagasawa designs the characters, while Evan Call is composing the series' music.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.