Blue Lock chapter 245 spoilers: Ryusei's winning goal sets up PXG vs Bastard Munchen as the final battle for the throne

Blue Lock chapter 245 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. However, following the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, the spoilers for the same have emerged online. Blue Lock chapter 245 is set to showcase the conclusion of the matches - Manshine City vs Ubers and Paris X Gen vs Barcha.

The previous chapter revealed Paris X Gen's double standard as the team needed to make use of both Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido. However, as fans would know it, the two strikers hated each other. While the team did seem strong, the glue that held them together was seemingly the team's midfielder Charles Chevalier.

Blue Lock chapter 245 spoilers and raw scans: Ubers and PXG win their matches against Manshine City and Barcha

As per spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 245, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Die at once." The chapter opened with Manshine City and Ubers match's conclusion. After Agi stole the ball, he was set to dribble it. However, Master Striker Chris Prince asked him to pass the ball to Seishiro Nagi. Despite wanting to play the way he wanted to, Agi followed Chris's instructions.

Just as Nagi received the ball, Ikki Niko and Aryu Jyubei prepared to steal it away from him. However, Nagi managed to pass them both. Just then, his path was blocked by Don Lorenzo. Nagi was left confused by the situation. That's when Reo Mikage asked him to shoot for the goal. Nagi followed the instructions, but his shot was unfortunately blocked by Oliver Aiku.

After stealing the ball, Ubers began their counterattack with Shoei Barou charging towards Manshine City players. Reo tried stealing the ball from him, however, Barou passed it to Niko. Following that, Niko passed it back to Barou to make the final shot. Unfortunately for Barou, the shot was blocked by Hyouma Chigiri. Nevertheless, the free ball happened to bounce close to Sendoh, who headed it in to win the match for Ubers by three goals to one.

Following the match in Blue Lock chapter 245, Agi advised Reo to let go of Seishiro and try to shine himself. As per him, codependency was going to make both Reo and Nagi collapse. However, Reo did not want to follow Agi's advice.

Meanwhile, around the same time, Nagi could be seen speaking to Barou. Nagi asked Barou about his drive to become good. Barou explained that he wanted to become the best in the world. Upon achieving that goal, he wanted to create his own era in the football world and take revenge upon those who faced him.

Nagi was impressed by Barou's goals. Upon hearing that, Barou berated Nagi. He no longer felt any hunger from Nagi. From what he could see, Nagi was simply pretending to fight. Hence, he asked Nagi to die at once as his fake and borrowed ego wasn't going to work on the big stage

Blue Lock chapter 245 spoilers then shifted its focus to Paris X Gen vs Barcha. Ryusei Shido scored the winning goal for the France team, helping them win 3-2. Elsewhere, the Blue Lock players from Bastard Munchen were watching the match from the Germany Stratum's monitor room.

While Raichi Jingo and Gagamaru Gin seemed impressed by Shido's goal, Hiori summarised the match's events. Master Striker Lavinho had seemingly entered the match to help Otoya and Bachira score one goal each. Unfortunately for them, Ryusei Shido scored a brace, helping France win.

With that match having ended, both Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen had won all their matches till now. This meant that the winner between the two teams was set to be the champion of the Neo Egoist League. Hence, Isagi's ego was at an all-time high as he was hoping to play against PXG soon.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 245 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 245 spoilers set up the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. While that match was set to determine the winner of the Neo Egoist League, Manshine City seemingly had one more match left, which was against Barcha. Given that both teams have lost all their matches up to this point, both may want to capitalize on the same and leave some impact in the tournament.