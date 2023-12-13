Blue Lock chapter 245: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 245 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. The series did not announce any hiatus or break. So, fans can expect the next manga chapter to be released as per its weekly release schedule. It will be available to read on the K Manga website and application.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and others watching the match between Paris X Gen and Barcha. The match revealed how PXG had two distinct playstyles using their two strikers - Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido. In addition, the manga revealed the French team's core member Charles Chevalier.

Blue Lock chapter 245 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 244 is set to be titled Die All A Once. The manga chapter will be released for fans worldwide on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. However, for fans in Japan, the manga will release its chapter on December 20 at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 245 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday December 19 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday December 19 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday December 19 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday December 19 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday December 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 19 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 20

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 245?

Blue Lock chapter 245 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. Unfortunately, the service is only available in the United States and is yet to be available in other regions. That said, the service is open through its application and website in the US, allowing fans to access the same through either option.

Meanwhile, fans from other countries must purchase the manga digitally or opt for a physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 244

Blue Lock chapter 244, titled PXG, saw the Bastard Munchen players deducing that contributing to goals was the key to increasing one's auction valuation. Following that, Isagi and the others went to the monitor room to watch the match between Paris X Gen and Barcha. During the match, it was revealed that PXG had a double standard of playstyle and formations for the two key strikers, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido.

While the Bastard Munchen players began wondering how they would deal with PXG's strategy, Isagi and Hiori deduced that Charles Chevalier was the heart of their team. He was the one player who retained his spot in both strategies while contributing to them with unique assists.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 245?

Blue Lock chapter 245, titled Die All A Once, will most likely see the end of the match between Paris X Gen. With that, the match's final score may be revealed, showcasing how strong PXG is compared to Barcha.

Otherwise, the upcoming manga chapter may focus on the Bastard Munchen players as they try to come up with a way to stop Charles Chevalier. While Raichi Jingo is the best choice to mark the midfielder, there is a good chance that Igaguri will take on the role.