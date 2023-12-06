Blue Lock chapter 244: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 244 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga has not announced any hiatus, so fans can expect the next chapter to be released as per its weekly release schedule. It will be available to read on the K Manga application and website.

The previous chapter revealed how Kaiser and Ness teamed up for the first time. With that, the two players managed to get selected for Bastard Munchen. Following that, the manga saw Kaiser reveal why he got the Blue Rose tattoo. As for the present, Kaiser revealed that he found the weapon, using which he could defeat Isagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 244 release times in all regions

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 244, titled PXG, is set to be released on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for fans worldwide. However, for fans in Japan, the manga will release its chapter on December 13 at 12 am JST.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 244 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday December 12 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday December 12 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday December 12 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday December 12 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday December 12 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday December 12 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday December 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday December 13

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 244?

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga series will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. Unfortunately, the service is only available in the United States. That said, the service is available to access through its application and website. Therefore, fans can expect to read Blue Lock chapter 244 on either option.

Meanwhile, fans from other countries will either have to purchase the manga digitally or opt for a physical copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 243

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 243, titled The Blue Rose and the Magician Part 2, saw Kaiser convincing Ness to partner up with him. As soon as the duo started linking up, Kaiser managed to score shocking goals, helping their team win 3-2. This saw both Kaiser and Ness get selected for Bastard Munchen.

Later in the chapter, Kaiser opened up to Ness about his past and why he got the Blue Rose tattoo. The tattoo represented something impossible that defied the normal laws of nature. With that, Michael Kaiser revealed his dream of winning the World Cup and Champions League, and Ness gladly began to share the dream.

Back in the present, Kaiser found a new weapon, using which he planned to defeat Yoichi Isagi.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 244?

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 244, titled PXG, will most likely focus on the Paris X Gen team. There is a good chance that the next chapter will start the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. However, after the match against Manshine City, it took a good number of chapters before the match against Ubers began.

Hence, the upcoming chapter may instead be focusing on the Paris X Gen team, revealing to fans the key players the Germany team should look out for. In addition, fans may get a glimpse of France Master Striker Julian Loki.

