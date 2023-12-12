Blue Lock chapter 244: Shido Ryusei's comeback reveals PXG's double standard and star playmaker

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 244, fans got to see the comeback of Ryusei Shido and several other Blue Lock players who joined Paris X Gen. In addition, the chapter also revealed a new player Isagi and others should be wary of - Charles Chevalier. With his presence, the France team managed to have two distinct systems.

The previous chapter revealed how Kaiser and Ness partnered up and got selected for Bastard Munchen Academy. With that, the manga gave fans a glimpse of their friendship, all while revealing Kaiser's past and goals.

Following that, the manga revealed that Kaiser had found a new weapon to defeat Isagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 244: Charles Chevalier is revealed as PXG's heart

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 244 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 244, titled PXG, opened with Bastard Munchen players Kurona, Yukimiya, and Hiori discussing how the auction values were calculated. According to them, getting involved in goals was the way to go, as Hiori Yo had earned a 20 million valuation just by making one assist. Hence, all three players were fired up for their next match against PXG.

Meanwhile, Yoichi Isagi was hoping to outscore Rin in the next match and become the top player of Blue Lock. Just then, Yukimiya called him to the monitor room to watch the match between Barcha and Paris X Gen. Following that, all four players joined Raichi and Gagamaru.

Ryusei Shido as seen in Blue Lock chapter 244 (Image via Kodansha)

The match began soon after, as Rin Itoshi was playing as the lone striker, with support from Nanase and Tokimitsu. Meanwhile, Ryusei Shido was starting from the bench. As soon as the match began, Rin linked up with Hiori and Tokimitsu, soon after which the ball went to the team's no. 6 midfielder Charles Chevalier.

Charles crossed the ball to Rin with a backspin, allowing the latter to score with a different spin. This made it evident to Isagi that Rin had acquired new shooting styles.

Immediately after the goal was scored, Master Striker Julian Loki requested to make substitutions. These substitutions saw Rin, Nanase, and Tokimitsu get replaced by Ryusei, Karasu, and Zantetsu. The team then started playing in a completely different way as the players seemed more instinctual. After a series of passes, Charles again made a cross to the striker, this time, Ryusei. As expected, Ryusei scored, making the score 2-0.

Charles Chevalier as seen in Blue Lock chapter 244 (Image via Kodansha)

This shocked the Bastard Munchen players, as they had no idea how to deal with such a team. The fact that the players were able to play with two distinct playstyles was baffling to them. Hence, they deduced that Rin and Ryusei were the key players to keep an eye on. However, Isagi and Hiori were able to identify that the midfielder Charles Chevalier was the main threat from Paris X Gen.

Despite being part of two distinct playstyle systems, the player was able to rack up two assists by providing the two strikers with crosses that suited their playstyles. With that, Isagi was certain that Charles was PXG's heart.