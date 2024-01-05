One Piece chapter 1104: Major spoilers to expect

With Bartholomew Kuma’s shocking arrival to Egghead Island and his apparent intent to fight Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in the last issue, fans are unable to wait for One Piece chapter 1104. Likewise, readers of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series are desperately searching everywhere they can online for verifiable spoilers on the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, with the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on a publication break this week, no verifiable spoilers are available at the time of this article’s writing. While these verifiable leaks may come later in the break week rather than during One Piece chapter 1104’s actual release week, this is unfortunately far from guaranteed.

Thankfully, there are certain aspects of and developments within One Piece chapter 1104 that fans can count on being present, even without the help of verifiable spoilers. However, those events that are likely to occur may not be what fans were hoping for, especially concerning Kuma and Saturn’s coming conflict.

One Piece chapter 1104 likely to see Kuma deal with Saturn via his Paw-Paw Fruit rather than fighting him

Major spoilers to expect

One Piece chapter 1104 will likely open up with the continuation of Kuma’s apparent punch on Saturn, which made up the final panels of the previous release for the series. However, fans are likely to see Kuma switch from a punch to an open-hand strike in chapter 1104, instead using his Paw-Paw Fruit powers to send Saturn off of Egghead Island.

While some would argue this is an unsatisfying end to Saturn’s presence in the Egghead arc as a fighter, it’s one which unfortunately makes sense narratively and given Saturn’s powers. By teleporting Saturn away from Egghead Island, Kuma essentially eliminates the lifelong nuisance that Saturn represents, possibly for the final moments of Saturn's life. In turn, he saves, reunites, and says a formal goodbye to Bonney before his death.

This also allows Kuma to finally meet and confirm the existence of Nika in One Piece chapter 1104 since Luffy would be able to move and fight again, especially after having just eaten. Given the narrative significance such a route would offer to the conclusion of Kuma’s story, it seems the most logical and likely one for Oda to take.

However, the coming release is likely to only see Saturn sent away, saving Luffy’s return to the battlefield for a future issue. This allows the coming release to focus primarily on Bonney and Kuma’s reunion, showing the other Straw Hats, besides Luffy, handling the Marines nearby to give Bonney and Kuma this opportunity.

One Piece chapter 1104 will also likely give updates on those Straw Hats not with Saint Saturn in the island's center. Jinbe and Zoro will likely be the main focuses here, given their current tasks of preparing the Thousand Sunny for escape and fighting Rob Lucci, respectively. Jinbe will likely report that the Thousand Sunny is ready to leave whenever, while Zoro will likely be shown defeating Rob Lucci in one final blow.

This sets up Luffy’s return to the battlefield in the subsequent issue or in the final moments of the coming release at the absolute earliest. In the former scenario, chapter 1104 will likely end with Kuma, Dr. Vegapunk, Kizaru, and Bonney reuniting at last, given they are all in the same area currently.

