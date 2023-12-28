Kagurabachi chapter 16 spoilers: Genichi Sojo awakens Cloud Gouger's true potential and overwhelms Kamunabi

While Kagurabachi chapter 16 is set to be released on January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have already arrived. According to the spoilers, the chapter explores Genichi Sojo awakening the actual power of Cloud Gouger and defeating the Kamunabi elite sorcerers with his newfound strength.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrate his Kuro Scatter to obliterate several of Sojo's guards and sorcerers. Cloaked in Nishiki, he went on a rampage and bludgeoned his way through to Char's location.

Besides that, the chapter showed glimpses of Char's tragic backstory, including how her mother helped her escape from Sojo's prison. Following that, the chapter saw Chihiro reuniting with the little girl and giving her a piece of bread in case she was hungry.

Kagurabachi chapter 16 spoilers show Sojo confronting Chihiro after obliterating the Kamunabi elite sorcerers

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 16 is titled Silence. It begins with a panel featuring Chihiro carrying Char on his shoulders after rescuing her from Sojo's laboratory.

While returning, the little girl senses Chihiro's physical discomfort and asks whether he would like to swap places. Kagurabachi chapter 16 then explains that Nishiki enhances one's physical movements with dense spiritual energy, but at the cost of immense physical strain.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Chihiro found a new method of demonstrating it so that it puts less pressure on his body. Nonetheless, it still caused him extreme pain. However, he shrugs it off, calling it nothing compared to the pain Char went through.

Following that, Char asks Chihiro about Hinao's status, and he assures her that she is fine. At that moment, the girl sees Chihiro's bandaged hand and expresses her worry.

Kagurabachi chapter 16 then shifts to a flashback showing Sojo experimenting with the Kyonagi clan's special powers. He knew that the clan's special feature was their physical regeneration, and it could even affect the cells of other people.

Datenseki, as seen in the Kagurabachi manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While there were signs of this power stabilizing the chaotic Datenseki (the key ingredient for the Enchanted Blade), it wasn't consistent. Back to the present, Kagurabachi chapter 16 spoilers show Char firmly holding Chihiro's wounded hand and focusing on it.

It is then revealed that the Kyonagi Clan members' regenerative powers lie in their thoughts and emotions. In other words, if they think, "I want to stop the pain" it simply ceases to exist.

With her emotive powers, Char heals Chihiro's scarred hands. However, at that moment, both she and the protagonist sense something is wrong. Shiba then arrives following his battle (it was off-screened), and Chihiro asks him to take care of Char.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The dark-haired protagonist checks his left hand and asks Char whether she healed him. With a worried look, the little girl requests Chihiro not to die as he begins to unsheath his Enchanted Blade, Enten.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 16 shifts to the Sojo vs. Kamunabi battle. Although the Mafia boss was gravely injured, he tapped into his inner potential to bring out the Cloud Gouger blade's ultimate power.

The chapter sees him demosntrating a combination of Yui and Kou to counterattack, but once again, the Kamunabi sorcerers ambush him.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Ikuto Hagiwara, the leader of the pack, then strategizes a plan with the Pikmin Mask sorcerer to use him as a railgun to pierce Sojo and steal the Cloud Gouger.

While they successfully retrieved the blade, what followed shocked them all. Sojo chants "Mei", and the blade thunderously returns to him, obliterating several Kamunabi sorcerers in the process.

The Pikmin Mask sorcerer gets half of his torso blown off, while the newly appointed sorcerer loses his right arm. Delirious with newfound strength, the Mafia Boss blitzkriegs his way to glory.

Sojo vs. Chihiro in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After ending nearly all Kamunabi sorcerers' lives, Sojo returns to his base and faces Chihiro Rokuhira. Kagurabachi chapter 16 reveals how he felt an affinity for the Cloud Gouger rising.

With a deeper understanding of the blade, Sojo shortened the Lightning's (Mei) interval period, and instead of charging it, he wore the lightning, thereby surpassing the theoretical limits of the Cloud Gouger.

Seeing Chihiro, Sojo realizes that he too has deepened his understanding. Even though he had a lot to ask him, Sojo knew that words were not the need of the hour.

The chapter then explains that both sorcerers' are almost at their limits, and they only have 12 seconds to end the impending battle before their bodies give in. Kagurabachi chapter 16 then ends with Chihiro and Sojo commencing their rematch.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.