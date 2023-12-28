Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale destroys the most important Kisaki moment

With the release of the Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale, the Tenjiku Arc finally came to a close. While the end of the arc effectively saw Takemichi complete his mission of saving Hinata's life by taking down Kisaki Tetta, LIDENFILMS failed to portray this important Kisaki moment impactfully.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale saw Kisaki reveal his 10-year plan to get married to Hinata Tachibana. He loved Hinata; however, she was interested in Takemichi, a boy who dreamt of becoming Japan's No. 1 Hoodlum. This led Kisaki to believe that if he were to take over that position, he could end up marrying Hinata.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale ruins Kisaki's death scene

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Kisaki Tetta wanted to use Manjiro Sano to climb the ladder of Tokyo's underworld. Hence, he orchestrated his 10-year plan to marry Hinata. Unfortunately for him, time leaping Takemichi ruined all his plans. When Takemichi found out about Kisaki's true goal, he could no longer stop himself, as he was willing to kill the latter. This saw Kisaki run for his life, wanting to eventually shape the future into one where he could marry Hinata.

Thus, Takemichi was led to believe that Kisaki was trying to reach his time-leaping trigger point. Takemichi exclaimed that he was not going to let Kisaki reach his goals. This claim made Kisaki stop as he was not a time leaper. He was a normal person who respected Takemichi and wanted to become like him. Just then, a truck happened to hit Kisaki on a crossroads, killing him.

As fans of the series would know, the manga panel for the scene was very impactful as it managed to leave fans shocked to see Kisaki Tetta's end. They believed that the scene would leave a much bigger impact when it was adapted as part of the television anime. Unfortunately, as evident from the above video, LIDENFILMS failed at animating the scene.

The scene was meant to be Kisaki Tetta's most important scene. The antagonist was the root of all the problems that have plagued everyone in Tokyo Revengers since its first season. Hence, his most important moment needed to be animated perfectly to leave fans satisfied with his end. Instead, the anime studio LIDENFILMS failed to portray the moment effectively, leaving fans with an odd aftertaste.

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale (Image via LIDENFILMS)

That said, Kisaki's final moments after the accident were animated quite well, as they managed to show how grotesquely the antagonist's body had become deformed following the accident. In addition, it beautifully showcased his bleeding and breathing pattern as Kisaki drew his final breaths, revealing how he wanted to become like the protagonist, Hanagaki Takemichi.

Screenshot of fans reacting to Tokyo Revengers season 3 finale (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Nevertheless, fans made it pretty evident that they would have preferred the entire death scene to be well-animated. Some fans shared that the scene was so lacking in impact that they ended up laughing at it. Meanwhile, other fans were in utter disbelief over what the director must have been thinking when the scene was getting animated.

Some fans even went on to say the series needed a better animation studio than LIDENFILMS, as what they had been putting out seemed like it was being animated on Google Slides.