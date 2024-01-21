Sk8 the Infinity OVA reveals the first key visual 

On January 21, 2024, the original TV anime, SK8 the Infinity revealed the first key visual for its previously announced Original Video Animation (OVA), during a special event held in Okinawa.

The key visual features Kaoru and Kojiro back to their school days. Notably, the anime's second season is also in production. However, no release dates for either season 2 or the OVA have been shared.

Produced by Bones Studios, SK8 the Infinity is an original TV anime that ran for 12 episodes from January 10, 2021, to April 4, 2021. A year following its conclusion, it was announced that the anime would receive an OVA and season 2.

Sk8 the Infinity OVA's first visual showcases Cherry and Joe back to their "High School" days

Expand Tweet

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, the first key visual for the previously announced OVA for the SK8 the Infinity anime was unveiled at the "Sk8 the Infinity ∞Week Special Event Returns!" event, held in Okinawa Prefecture, in Japan.

Unfortunately, no release date for either the OVA or the season 2 was announced at this event. Nevertheless, fans have finally received an update in the form of a visual from the Bones-produced original anime series after a long time.

Cherry and Joe, as seen in the visual (Image via Studio Bones)

The latest visual for the SK8 the Infinity OVA depicts Kaoru "Cherry Blossom" Sakurayashiki, and Kojiro Nanjo, also known as "Joe" from the anime. These two characters are seen wearing their high school uniform.

With an excited expression, both Cherry and Joe seem to be back to their high school days. Notably, the anime describes both Kaoru and Kojiro as two founding members of "S."

The cast and staff of the anime

As it was previously announced, the OVA will see the returning cast and staff from season 1. Hiroko Utsumi, known as the director of Banana Fish and Bucchigiri!? anime will return to Bones Studios to helm both Season 2 and the OVA.

He will be joined by Ichiro Okochi, the series composer, and Michinori Chiba, the character designer. Interestingly, both Ichiro-san and Michinori-san worked in season 1 of the original skate anime.

Langa and Reki, as seen in season 1 (Image via studio BONES)

As for the cast, Hikaru Midorikawa will likely return to voice Kaoru Sakurayashiki, while Yasunori Matsumoto will reprise Kojiro Nanjo's role. Other cast members for the anime will play their roles in the upcoming OVA.

SK8 the Infinity will likely be a spin-off of the original anime. Crunchyroll streams the original anime on its official platform, and it describes the story as follows:

"High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing- a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called 'S.' "

It continues:

"When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where 'S' is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities."

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.