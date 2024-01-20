Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

Anime Japan 2024, an event focused on releasing several teasers and trailers of upcoming productions in the industry, is scheduled to take place in March of this year. 2023 was a very good year for anime, with a lot of successful series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Pluto, so anime enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting to see what happens this year.

While there is still no confirmation about what type of content is going to be shown in the event regarding several series, fans can expect such announcements to begin releasing over the next few weeks, heading into the event itself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Anime Japan 2024 schedule, the different stages, and offers speculation on what to expect from the event in general.

Anime Japan 2024 schedule

This year's event will be held at Japan's Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall 1-8 over two days. The event will host different popular series under three stages: Red Stage, Blue Stage, and Green Stage. It is worth pointing out that the time, title, performers, and other elements of the event can be the subject of change in the coming weeks, according to their website.

The first day of the event is Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The first stage of the day begins at 9:15 am JST, and the last one of the day ends at 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 1 stages is as follows:

Series Stage JST IST EST Suicide Squad ISEKAI Red 09:15-09:50 am March 23, 2024 05:45-6:20 am March 23, 2024 7:15-7:50 pm March 22, 2024 Mushoku Tensei II Red 10:25-11:00 am March 23, 2024 06:55-7:30 am March 23, 2024 8:25-9:00 pm March 22, 2024 Ris the Movie - Full Energy!! - Spécial Live Stage Red 11:35-12:10 pm March 23, 2024 08:05-8:40 March 23, 2024 9:35-10:10 pm March 22, 2024 The Apothecary Diaries Red 12:45-1:20 pm March 23, 2024 9:15-9:50 March 23, 2024 10:45-11:20 pm March 22, 2024 Demon Slayer Red 1:55-2:30 pm March 23, 2024 10:25-11:00 am March 23, 2024 11:55-12:30 am March 22-23, 2024 Magical Doremi 25 anniversary Red 3:05-3:40 pm March 23, 2024 11:35-12:10 pm March 23, 2024 01:05 -01:40 am March 23, 2024 Oblivion Battery Red 4:15-4:50 pm March 23, 2024 12:45-1:20 pm March 23, 2024 02:15-02:50 am March 23, 2024 Blue Box Red 5:45-6:20 pm March 23, 2024 2:15-2:50 pm March 23, 2024 03:45-04:20 am March 23, 2024 Sound! Euphonium 3 Red 6:55-7:30 pm March 23, 2024 3:25-4:00 pm March 23, 2024 04:55-05:30 am March 23, 2024 An Archdemon's Dilenma Green 09:50-10:25 am March 23, 2024 06:20-6:55 am March 23, 2024 7:50-8:25 pm March 22, 2024 Delico's Nursery Talk Green 11:00-11:35 am March 23, 2024 07:30-8:05 am March 23, 2024 9:00-9:35 pm March 22, 2024 The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Green 12:10-12:45 pm March 23, 2024 08:45-09:15 am March 23, 2024 10:10-10:45 pm March 22, 2024 The Prince of Tennis II Green 1:20-1:55 pm March 23, 2024 9:50-10:25 am March 23, 2024 11:20-11:55 pm March 22, 2024 Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Green 2:30-3:05 pm March 23, 2024 11:00-11:35 am March 23, 2024 12:30-1:05 am March 23, 2024 Natsume Yujin-cho Green 3:40-4:15 pm March 23, 2024 12:10-12:45 pm March 23, 2024 1:40-2:15 am March 23, 2024 Yurucamp Green 5:10-5:45 pm March 23, 2024 1:40-2:15 pm March 23, 2024 3:10-3:45 am March 23, 2024 Mission : Yozakura Family Green 6:20-6:55 pm March 23, 2024 2:50-3:25 pm March 23, 2024 4:20-4:55 am March 23, 2024

Series Stage JST IST EST Spice and Wolf Blue 10:20-10:50 am March 23, 2024 6:50-7:20 am March 23, 2024 8:20-8:50 pm March 22, 2024 Netflix Special Stage Blue 11:20-11:50 am March 23, 2024 7:40-8:20 am March 23, 2024 9:20-9:50 pm March 22, 2024 Anohana, Kokosake, Soraao, and Fureru Blue 12:20-12:50 pm March 23, 2024 8:50-9:20 am March 23, 2024 10:20-10:50 pm March 22, 2024 Ride Kamen Blue 1:20-1:50 pm March 23, 2024 9:50-10:20 am March 23, 2024 11:20-11:50 pm March 22, 2024 Pokemon Blue 2:20-2:50 pm March 23, 2024 10:50-11:20 am March 23, 2024 12:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024 Vampire Dormitory Blue 3:20-3:50 pm March 23, 2024 11:50-12:20 am March 23, 2024 1:20 -1:50 am March 23, 2024 Announcement event for AT-X new service Blue 4:20-4:50 pm March 23, 2024 12:50-1:20 pm March 23, 2024 2:20-2:50 am March 23, 2024

The second day of Anime Japan 2024 is Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The second day of this event also follows the exact timings as Day 1, beginning at 9:15 am JST and concluding by 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 2 stages is as follows:

Series Stage JST IST EST Oshi No Ko Red 9:15-9:50 am March 24, 2024 5:45-6:20 am March 24, 2024 7:15-7:50 pm March 23, 2024 Re : Zero - Starting Life in Another World Red 10:25-11:00 am March 24, 2024 6:55-7:30 am March 24, 2024 8:25-9:00 pm March 23, 2024 Kaiju No. 8 Red 11:35-12:10 pm March 24, 2024 08:05-8:40 am March 24, 2024 9:35-10:10 pm March 23, 2024 Black Butler Red 12:45-1:20 pm March 24, 2024 9:15-9:50 am March 24, 2024 10:45-11:20 pm March 23, 2024 The Irregular at Magic High School Red 1:55-2:30 pm March 24, 2024 10:25-11:00 am March 24, 2024 11:55-12:30 am March 23-24, 2024 Fate/Grand Order Red 3:05-3:40 pm March 24, 2024 11:35-12:10 pm March 24, 2024 1:05 -1:40 am March 24, 2024 My Hero Academia 7th season Red 4:15-4:50 pm March 24, 2024 12:45-1:20 am March 24, 2024 2:15-2:50 am March 24, 2024 Blue Lock THE MOVIE - Episode Nagi Green 9:50-10:25 am March 24, 2024 6:20-6:55 am March 24, 2024 7:50-8:25 pm March 23, 2024 Undead Unluck Green 11:00-11:35 am March 24, 2024 7:30-8:05 am March 24, 2024 9:00-9:35 pm March 23, 2024 Frieren Green 12:10-12:45 March 24, 2024 8:45-9:15 am March 24, 2024 10:10-10:45 pm March 23, 2024 Konosuba Green 1:20-1:55 pm March 24, 2024 9:50-10:25 am March 24, 2024 11:20-11:55 pm March 23, 2024 Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Green 2:30-3:05 pm March 24, 2024 11:00-11:35 am March 24, 2024 12:30-1:05 am March 24, 2024 Monogatari Green 3:40-4:15 pm March 24, 2024 12:10-12:45 pm March 24, 2024 1:40-2:15 am March 24, 2024

Series Stage JST IST EST The Dangers in My Heart Blue 10:20-10:50 am March 24, 2024 6:50-7:20 am March 24, 2024 8:20-8:50 pm March 23, 2024 2.5 Dimensional Seduction Blue 11:20-11:50 am March 24, 2024 7:40-8:20 am March 24, 2024 9:20-9:50 pm March 23, 2024 Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Blue 12:20-12:50 pm March 24, 2024 8:50-9:20 am March 24, 2024 10:20-10:50 pm March 23, 2024 Blue Exorcist Blue 1:20-1:50 pm March 24, 2024 9:50-10:20 am March 24, 2024 11:20-11:50 pm March 23, 2024 Go Go Loser Ranger! Blue 2:20-2:50 pm March 24, 2024 10:50-11:20 am March 24, 2024 12:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024 Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister Blue 3:20-3:50 pm March 24, 2024 11:50-12:20 pm March 24, 2024 1:20 -1:50 am March 24, 2024

Anime Japan 2024 and what to expect

Some of the series that were already confirmed for the event (Image via Anime Japan 2024 and several publishers and studios).

Anime Japan 2024 is bound to cover a lot of interesting things, with Demon Slayer, Frieren, Blue Lock, Oshi No Ko, My Hero Academia, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI being the most prominent. When it comes to Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, they are arguably the two most popular series in the event. Teasers of the former's upcoming films of its final arc and the latter dropping a full trailer of the seventh season are expected.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is bound to generate some interest due to it being an American comic book property by DC getting an anime adaptation by Wit Studio. Furthermore, Blue Lock, the football anime which was such a significant hit in 2022, is now going to get a special episode covering the character of Nagi, who was one of the standout players in the first season of the series.

Frieren, Undead Unluck, and Oshi No Ko made their anime debuts in 2023, becoming three of the most prominent series of the year, so this event is bound to show some new content and teasers for all three titles. There are also going to be new seasons of fan-favorite series such as Black Butler, Blue Exorcist, and Konosuba, among many other projects.