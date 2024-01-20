Anime
  • Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Jan 20, 2024 02:19 GMT
Anime Japan 2024: Full schedule, what to expect, and more (Image via Shueisha)

Anime Japan 2024, an event focused on releasing several teasers and trailers of upcoming productions in the industry, is scheduled to take place in March of this year. 2023 was a very good year for anime, with a lot of successful series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Pluto, so anime enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting to see what happens this year.

While there is still no confirmation about what type of content is going to be shown in the event regarding several series, fans can expect such announcements to begin releasing over the next few weeks, heading into the event itself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Anime Japan 2024 schedule, the different stages, and offers speculation on what to expect from the event in general.

Anime Japan 2024 schedule

This year's event will be held at Japan's Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall 1-8 over two days. The event will host different popular series under three stages: Red Stage, Blue Stage, and Green Stage. It is worth pointing out that the time, title, performers, and other elements of the event can be the subject of change in the coming weeks, according to their website.

The first day of the event is Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The first stage of the day begins at 9:15 am JST, and the last one of the day ends at 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 1 stages is as follows:

SeriesStageJSTISTEST
Suicide Squad ISEKAIRed09:15-09:50 am March 23, 202405:45-6:20 am March 23, 2024 7:15-7:50 pm March 22, 2024
Mushoku Tensei II
Red10:25-11:00 am March 23, 202406:55-7:30 am March 23, 20248:25-9:00 pm March 22, 2024
Ris the Movie - Full Energy!! - Spécial Live StageRed11:35-12:10 pm March 23, 202408:05-8:40 March 23, 20249:35-10:10 pm March 22, 2024
The Apothecary DiariesRed12:45-1:20 pm March 23, 20249:15-9:50 March 23, 202410:45-11:20 pm March 22, 2024
Demon SlayerRed1:55-2:30 pm March 23, 202410:25-11:00 am March 23, 202411:55-12:30 am March 22-23, 2024
Magical Doremi 25 anniversaryRed3:05-3:40 pm March 23, 202411:35-12:10 pm March 23, 202401:05 -01:40 am March 23, 2024
Oblivion BatteryRed4:15-4:50 pm March 23, 202412:45-1:20 pm March 23, 202402:15-02:50 am March 23, 2024
Blue BoxRed5:45-6:20 pm March 23, 20242:15-2:50 pm March 23, 202403:45-04:20 am March 23, 2024
Sound! Euphonium 3Red6:55-7:30 pm March 23, 20243:25-4:00 pm March 23, 202404:55-05:30 am March 23, 2024
An Archdemon's DilenmaGreen09:50-10:25 am March 23, 202406:20-6:55 am March 23, 20247:50-8:25 pm March 22, 2024
Delico's Nursery TalkGreen11:00-11:35 am March 23, 202407:30-8:05 am March 23, 20249:00-9:35 pm March 22, 2024
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the ApocalypseGreen12:10-12:45 pm March 23, 202408:45-09:15 am March 23, 202410:10-10:45 pm March 22, 2024
The Prince of Tennis IIGreen1:20-1:55 pm March 23, 20249:50-10:25 am March 23, 202411:20-11:55 pm March 22, 2024
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol ClubGreen2:30-3:05 pm March 23, 202411:00-11:35 am March 23, 202412:30-1:05 am March 23, 2024
Natsume Yujin-choGreen3:40-4:15 pm March 23, 202412:10-12:45 pm March 23, 20241:40-2:15 am March 23, 2024
YurucampGreen5:10-5:45 pm March 23, 20241:40-2:15 pm March 23, 20243:10-3:45 am March 23, 2024
Mission: Yozakura FamilyGreen6:20-6:55 pm March 23, 20242:50-3:25 pm March 23, 20244:20-4:55 am March 23, 2024
SeriesStageJSTISTEST
Spice and WolfBlue10:20-10:50 am March 23, 20246:50-7:20 am March 23, 2024 8:20-8:50 pm March 22, 2024
Netflix Special Stage
Blue11:20-11:50 am March 23, 20247:40-8:20 am March 23, 20249:20-9:50 pm March 22, 2024
Anohana, Kokosake, Soraao, and FureruBlue12:20-12:50 pm March 23, 20248:50-9:20 am March 23, 202410:20-10:50 pm March 22, 2024
Ride KamenBlue1:20-1:50 pm March 23, 20249:50-10:20 am March 23, 202411:20-11:50 pm March 22, 2024
PokemonBlue2:20-2:50 pm March 23, 202410:50-11:20 am March 23, 202412:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024
Vampire DormitoryBlue3:20-3:50 pm March 23, 202411:50-12:20 am March 23, 20241:20 -1:50 am March 23, 2024
Announcement event for AT-X new serviceBlue4:20-4:50 pm March 23, 202412:50-1:20 pm March 23, 20242:20-2:50 am March 23, 2024

The second day of Anime Japan 2024 is Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The second day of this event also follows the exact timings as Day 1, beginning at 9:15 am JST and concluding by 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 2 stages is as follows:

SeriesStageJSTISTEST
Oshi No KoRed9:15-9:50 am March 24, 20245:45-6:20 am March 24, 2024 7:15-7:50 pm March 23, 2024
Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World
Red10:25-11:00 am March 24, 20246:55-7:30 am March 24, 20248:25-9:00 pm March 23, 2024
Kaiju No. 8Red11:35-12:10 pm March 24, 202408:05-8:40 am March 24, 20249:35-10:10 pm March 23, 2024
Black ButlerRed12:45-1:20 pm March 24, 20249:15-9:50 am March 24, 202410:45-11:20 pm March 23, 2024
The Irregular at Magic High SchoolRed1:55-2:30 pm March 24, 202410:25-11:00 am March 24, 202411:55-12:30 am March 23-24, 2024
Fate/Grand OrderRed3:05-3:40 pm March 24, 202411:35-12:10 pm March 24, 20241:05 -1:40 am March 24, 2024
My Hero Academia 7th seasonRed4:15-4:50 pm March 24, 202412:45-1:20 am March 24, 20242:15-2:50 am March 24, 2024
Blue Lock THE MOVIE - Episode NagiGreen9:50-10:25 am March 24, 20246:20-6:55 am March 24, 20247:50-8:25 pm March 23, 2024
Undead UnluckGreen11:00-11:35 am March 24, 20247:30-8:05 am March 24, 20249:00-9:35 pm March 23, 2024
FrierenGreen12:10-12:45 March 24, 20248:45-9:15 am March 24, 202410:10-10:45 pm March 23, 2024
KonosubaGreen1:20-1:55 pm March 24, 20249:50-10:25 am March 24, 202411:20-11:55 pm March 23, 2024
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in RussianGreen2:30-3:05 pm March 24, 202411:00-11:35 am March 24, 202412:30-1:05 am March 24, 2024
MonogatariGreen3:40-4:15 pm March 24, 202412:10-12:45 pm March 24, 20241:40-2:15 am March 24, 2024
SeriesStageJSTISTEST
The Dangers in My HeartBlue10:20-10:50 am March 24, 20246:50-7:20 am March 24, 2024 8:20-8:50 pm March 23, 2024
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
Blue11:20-11:50 am March 24, 20247:40-8:20 am March 24, 20249:20-9:50 pm March 23, 2024
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the NightBlue12:20-12:50 pm March 24, 20248:50-9:20 am March 24, 202410:20-10:50 pm March 23, 2024
Blue ExorcistBlue1:20-1:50 pm March 24, 20249:50-10:20 am March 24, 202411:20-11:50 pm March 23, 2024
Go Go Loser Ranger!Blue2:20-2:50 pm March 24, 202410:50-11:20 am March 24, 202412:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024
Tying the Knot with an Amagami SisterBlue3:20-3:50 pm March 24, 202411:50-12:20 pm March 24, 20241:20 -1:50 am March 24, 2024

Anime Japan 2024 and what to expect

Some of the series that were already confirmed for the event (Image via Anime Japan 2024 and several publishers and studios).
Some of the series that were already confirmed for the event (Image via Anime Japan 2024 and several publishers and studios).

Anime Japan 2024 is bound to cover a lot of interesting things, with Demon Slayer, Frieren, Blue Lock, Oshi No Ko, My Hero Academia, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI being the most prominent. When it comes to Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, they are arguably the two most popular series in the event. Teasers of the former's upcoming films of its final arc and the latter dropping a full trailer of the seventh season are expected.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is bound to generate some interest due to it being an American comic book property by DC getting an anime adaptation by Wit Studio. Furthermore, Blue Lock, the football anime which was such a significant hit in 2022, is now going to get a special episode covering the character of Nagi, who was one of the standout players in the first season of the series.

Frieren, Undead Unluck, and Oshi No Ko made their anime debuts in 2023, becoming three of the most prominent series of the year, so this event is bound to show some new content and teasers for all three titles. There are also going to be new seasons of fan-favorite series such as Black Butler, Blue Exorcist, and Konosuba, among many other projects.