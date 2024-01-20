Anime Japan 2024: Complete schedule, what to expect, and more

Anime Japan 2024, an event focused on releasing several teasers and trailers of upcoming productions in the industry, is scheduled to take place in March of this year. 2023 was a very good year for anime, with a lot of successful series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Pluto, so anime enthusiasts are now eagerly waiting to see what happens this year.
While there is still no confirmation about what type of content is going to be shown in the event regarding several series, fans can expect such announcements to begin releasing over the next few weeks, heading into the event itself.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Anime Japan 2024 schedule, the different stages, and offers speculation on what to expect from the event in general.
Anime Japan 2024 schedule
This year's event will be held at Japan's Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall 1-8 over two days. The event will host different popular series under three stages: Red Stage, Blue Stage, and Green Stage. It is worth pointing out that the time, title, performers, and other elements of the event can be the subject of change in the coming weeks, according to their website.
The first day of the event is Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The first stage of the day begins at 9:15 am JST, and the last one of the day ends at 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 1 stages is as follows:
Series
Stage
JST
IST
EST
Suicide Squad ISEKAI
Red
09:15-09:50 am March 23, 2024
05:45-6:20 am March 23, 2024
7:15-7:50 pm March 22, 2024
Mushoku Tensei II
Red
10:25-11:00 am March 23, 2024
06:55-7:30 am March 23, 2024
8:25-9:00 pm March 22, 2024
Ris the Movie - Full Energy!! - Spécial Live Stage
Red
11:35-12:10 pm March 23, 2024
08:05-8:40 March 23, 2024
9:35-10:10 pm March 22, 2024
The Apothecary Diaries
Red
12:45-1:20 pm March 23, 2024
9:15-9:50 March 23, 2024
10:45-11:20 pm March 22, 2024
Demon Slayer
Red
1:55-2:30 pm March 23, 2024
10:25-11:00 am March 23, 2024
11:55-12:30 am March 22-23, 2024
Magical Doremi 25 anniversary
Red
3:05-3:40 pm March 23, 2024
11:35-12:10 pm March 23, 2024
01:05 -01:40 am March 23, 2024
Oblivion Battery
Red
4:15-4:50 pm March 23, 2024
12:45-1:20 pm March 23, 2024
02:15-02:50 am March 23, 2024
Blue Box
Red
5:45-6:20 pm March 23, 2024
2:15-2:50 pm March 23, 2024
03:45-04:20 am March 23, 2024
Sound! Euphonium 3
Red
6:55-7:30 pm March 23, 2024
3:25-4:00 pm March 23, 2024
04:55-05:30 am March 23, 2024
An Archdemon's Dilenma
Green
09:50-10:25 am March 23, 2024
06:20-6:55 am March 23, 2024
7:50-8:25 pm March 22, 2024
Delico's Nursery Talk
Green
11:00-11:35 am March 23, 2024
07:30-8:05 am March 23, 2024
9:00-9:35 pm March 22, 2024
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Green
12:10-12:45 pm March 23, 2024
08:45-09:15 am March 23, 2024
10:10-10:45 pm March 22, 2024
The Prince of Tennis II
Green
1:20-1:55 pm March 23, 2024
9:50-10:25 am March 23, 2024
11:20-11:55 pm March 22, 2024
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Green
2:30-3:05 pm March 23, 2024
11:00-11:35 am March 23, 2024
12:30-1:05 am March 23, 2024
Natsume Yujin-cho
Green
3:40-4:15 pm March 23, 2024
12:10-12:45 pm March 23, 2024
1:40-2:15 am March 23, 2024
Yurucamp
Green
5:10-5:45 pm March 23, 2024
1:40-2:15 pm March 23, 2024
3:10-3:45 am March 23, 2024
Mission: Yozakura Family
Green
6:20-6:55 pm March 23, 2024
2:50-3:25 pm March 23, 2024
4:20-4:55 am March 23, 2024
Series
Stage
JST
IST
EST
Spice and Wolf
Blue
10:20-10:50 am March 23, 2024
6:50-7:20 am March 23, 2024
8:20-8:50 pm March 22, 2024
Netflix Special Stage
Blue
11:20-11:50 am March 23, 2024
7:40-8:20 am March 23, 2024
9:20-9:50 pm March 22, 2024
Anohana, Kokosake, Soraao, and Fureru
Blue
12:20-12:50 pm March 23, 2024
8:50-9:20 am March 23, 2024
10:20-10:50 pm March 22, 2024
Ride Kamen
Blue
1:20-1:50 pm March 23, 2024
9:50-10:20 am March 23, 2024
11:20-11:50 pm March 22, 2024
Pokemon
Blue
2:20-2:50 pm March 23, 2024
10:50-11:20 am March 23, 2024
12:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024
Vampire Dormitory
Blue
3:20-3:50 pm March 23, 2024
11:50-12:20 am March 23, 2024
1:20 -1:50 am March 23, 2024
Announcement event for AT-X new service
Blue
4:20-4:50 pm March 23, 2024
12:50-1:20 pm March 23, 2024
2:20-2:50 am March 23, 2024
The second day of Anime Japan 2024 is Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Japanese Standard Time. The second day of this event also follows the exact timings as Day 1, beginning at 9:15 am JST and concluding by 7:30 pm JST. The schedule for the Day 2 stages is as follows:
Series
Stage
JST
IST
EST
Oshi No Ko
Red
9:15-9:50 am March 24, 2024
5:45-6:20 am March 24, 2024
7:15-7:50 pm March 23, 2024
Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World
Red
10:25-11:00 am March 24, 2024
6:55-7:30 am March 24, 2024
8:25-9:00 pm March 23, 2024
Kaiju No. 8
Red
11:35-12:10 pm March 24, 2024
08:05-8:40 am March 24, 2024
9:35-10:10 pm March 23, 2024
Black Butler
Red
12:45-1:20 pm March 24, 2024
9:15-9:50 am March 24, 2024
10:45-11:20 pm March 23, 2024
The Irregular at Magic High School
Red
1:55-2:30 pm March 24, 2024
10:25-11:00 am March 24, 2024
11:55-12:30 am March 23-24, 2024
Fate/Grand Order
Red
3:05-3:40 pm March 24, 2024
11:35-12:10 pm March 24, 2024
1:05 -1:40 am March 24, 2024
My Hero Academia 7th season
Red
4:15-4:50 pm March 24, 2024
12:45-1:20 am March 24, 2024
2:15-2:50 am March 24, 2024
Blue Lock THE MOVIE - Episode Nagi
Green
9:50-10:25 am March 24, 2024
6:20-6:55 am March 24, 2024
7:50-8:25 pm March 23, 2024
Undead Unluck
Green
11:00-11:35 am March 24, 2024
7:30-8:05 am March 24, 2024
9:00-9:35 pm March 23, 2024
Frieren
Green
12:10-12:45 March 24, 2024
8:45-9:15 am March 24, 2024
10:10-10:45 pm March 23, 2024
Konosuba
Green
1:20-1:55 pm March 24, 2024
9:50-10:25 am March 24, 2024
11:20-11:55 pm March 23, 2024
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Green
2:30-3:05 pm March 24, 2024
11:00-11:35 am March 24, 2024
12:30-1:05 am March 24, 2024
Monogatari
Green
3:40-4:15 pm March 24, 2024
12:10-12:45 pm March 24, 2024
1:40-2:15 am March 24, 2024
Series
Stage
JST
IST
EST
The Dangers in My Heart
Blue
10:20-10:50 am March 24, 2024
6:50-7:20 am March 24, 2024
8:20-8:50 pm March 23, 2024
2.5 Dimensional Seduction
Blue
11:20-11:50 am March 24, 2024
7:40-8:20 am March 24, 2024
9:20-9:50 pm March 23, 2024
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night
Blue
12:20-12:50 pm March 24, 2024
8:50-9:20 am March 24, 2024
10:20-10:50 pm March 23, 2024
Blue Exorcist
Blue
1:20-1:50 pm March 24, 2024
9:50-10:20 am March 24, 2024
11:20-11:50 pm March 23, 2024
Go Go Loser Ranger!
Blue
2:20-2:50 pm March 24, 2024
10:50-11:20 am March 24, 2024
12:20-12:50 am March 23, 2024
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
Blue
3:20-3:50 pm March 24, 2024
11:50-12:20 pm March 24, 2024
1:20 -1:50 am March 24, 2024
Anime Japan 2024 and what to expect
Anime Japan 2024 is bound to cover a lot of interesting things, with Demon Slayer, Frieren, Blue Lock, Oshi No Ko, My Hero Academia, and Suicide Squad ISEKAI being the most prominent. When it comes to Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, they are arguably the two most popular series in the event. Teasers of the former's upcoming films of its final arc and the latter dropping a full trailer of the seventh season are expected.
Suicide Squad ISEKAI is bound to generate some interest due to it being an American comic book property by DC getting an anime adaptation by Wit Studio. Furthermore, Blue Lock, the football anime which was such a significant hit in 2022, is now going to get a special episode covering the character of Nagi, who was one of the standout players in the first season of the series.
Frieren, Undead Unluck, and Oshi No Ko made their anime debuts in 2023, becoming three of the most prominent series of the year, so this event is bound to show some new content and teasers for all three titles. There are also going to be new seasons of fan-favorite series such as Black Butler, Blue Exorcist, and Konosuba, among many other projects.