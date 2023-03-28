Anime Japan announces date for next major event following recent success

As Anime Japan 2023 comes to an end, fans are excitedly anticipating next year's event. This year's convention was a two-day, highly anticipated event that took place on March 25 and 26, 2023. Fans are mainly excited about the next issue of the event as it offers exciting details regarding the upcoming anime and anime's future.

This year's anime convention was packed with exciting news and discoveries, leaving fans begging for more. Information about planned anime adaptations and the continuation of popular series like Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, Psycho-Pass, and many more was packed into the event's two days.

Anime Japan 2024 is set for March 2024 following the success of the recent event

Translated tweet from AnimeJapan 2023 Twitter page.

Anime Japan 2024 will take place on March 23 and 24, 2024, at the Tokyo Big Sight exposition center, which hosted the first convention in 2014. The next event dates for the issue have already been announced due to the popularity of the recent event.

It was also disclosed that more than 100,000 people attended the 2023 convention on the public day, which took place at the same location on March 25 and 26. The business days for this year's event are March 27 and 28.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the Anime Japan 2023 10th-anniversary merchandise will be available on the EC site until 23.59 on April 9, 2023. The items include many popular series.

The theatrical versions of Utano Princesama Maji: Love Kingdom, Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card Edition, Girls und Panzer: The Final Chapter, and New Uta no Princesama Maji are among the 10th-anniversary merchandise. Other anime included in the merchandise include Sword Art Online, Tokyo Revengers, Pretty Guardian, Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie, and many others.

What is Anime Japan?

AnimeJapan 2023 "Official Overseas Account" @aj_overseas



We are very happy to have celebrated our 10th anniversary at Tokyo Big Sight with all of you.



Anime and AnimeJapan will never stops!

Here is Everything about anime.



is the end of the show! Thank you very much for coming to #AnimeJapan 2023!We are very happy to have celebrated our 10th anniversary at Tokyo Big Sight with all of you.Anime and AnimeJapan will never stops!Here is Everything about anime. #AJ2023 is the end of the show! Thank you very much for coming to #AnimeJapan 2023!We are very happy to have celebrated our 10th anniversary at Tokyo Big Sight with all of you.Anime and AnimeJapan will never stops!Here is Everything about anime.#AJ2023 is the end of the show! 🗻🌸 https://t.co/wPyMN9uHut

Anime Japan is a Japanese anime consumer show that debuted in March 2014 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition venue in Tokyo. It was formed via the union of the Anime Contents Expo and the Tokyo International Anime Fair.

With assistance from the Association of Japanese Animations and the Association of Manga Publishers, it is put on by the AnimeJapan Executive Committee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AnimeJapan event was postponed in 2020. The event was held online in 2021, and Tokyo Big Sight hosted the event once again in 2022.

The success of this year's event proves that the anime industry is prospering and can still provide viewers with fresh and interesting material. The event's success led to a gathering of industry insiders, fans, and artists, with many intriguing trailers and teases.

Poll : 0 votes