AnimeJapan 2024 reveals key visual for the event

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the website of AnimeJapan 2024 revealed the event's key visual featuring characters from 21 anime. Additionally, the event also announced a KICKOFF event that will premiere on Friday, January 19, 2024. The kickoff event will reveal more information about the upcoming event.

AnimeJapan is a Japanese anime consumer event that has been annually held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center since March 2014. It was created from the merger of the Anime Contents Expo and the Tokyo International Anime Fair.

The show conducted its 10th-anniversary event last year, with a footfall of over 100,000 people.

AnimeJapan 2024 unveils key visual and kickoff event details

Expand Tweet

The X account of AnimeJapan 2024 unveiled the key visual for this year's event. The key visual essentially reads "ANIME JAPAN 2024," but each of the letters and numerics are filled with certain anime characters.

Overall, the key visual features 21 anime characters. They are from the following anime:

Animation Store Manager

Chained Soldier

The Apothecary Diaries

'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess

Harimaware! Koinu

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Sousei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions

Blue Lock

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Kingdom

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer

Hi no Tori

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Hakushon Daimaou

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Run For Money : The Great Mission

Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night

Bocchi the Rock!

Chibi Maruko-chan

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

As for the "AnimeJapan KICKOFF 2024" event, it's set to premiere on Friday, January 19, 2024. The event is set to be hosted by popular voice actors Shouhei Yamaguchi and Atsumi Tanezaki.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Shouhei Yamaguchi previously voiced Chao Win in Bloodivores and Percy Bacharach in Bean Bandit.

Meanwhile, Atsumi Tanezaki previously voiced Anya Forger in Spy X Family, Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus' Bride. Additionally, she's set to voice Tinasha in Unnamed Memory and Kiho Kurihara in Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction.

Anya Forger as seen in the Spy X Family anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The two hosts are set to bring fans the latest information on the entire AnimeJapan 2024 lineup that will be featured on the AJ Stage. With that, they will also reveal details about the voice actors that will be present during the event.

AnimeJapan 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, and Sunday, March 26, 2024, at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in Tokyo, Japan.