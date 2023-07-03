Suicide Squad anime adaptation confirmed by Wit Studio and Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Japan recently announced a Suicide Squad anime at the Anime Expo 2023. According to the news, Wit Studio and Warner Bros. will collaborate with the former in charge of the animation. The Suicide Squad is a team made up of minor DC Comics villains who found mainstream success in recent years thanks to the hit movie adaptations.

As per claims, the new Suicide Squad anime is going to be an isekai anime series, which is going to be a very interesting twist for the franchise as a whole. A teaser visual illustrated by Akira Amano, known for REBORN!, ēlDLIVE was also released.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Suicide Squad franchise.

More details about the upcoming Suicide Squad anime project

It has been announced that Wit Studio, most commonly known for their work with anime series such as Spy X Family, Attack on Titan, and Vindland Saga, is going to produce Suicide Squad Isekai which will see Harley Quinn and her crew in action. The DC Comics property is going to be adapted into an isekai anime, the trailer for which has already been released. It mainly focuses on the character of Harley Quinn, with minor appearances by The Joker and Amanda Waller.

Aside from the previously mentioned news, a teaser visual by manga artist Akira Amano, best known for her work on the shōnen series Reborn!, has also been unveiled.

In terms of the staff in charge of the Suicide Squad anime, Eri Osada is going to helm the project as the director, Akira Amano will be in charge of the character drafts, and Naoto Hosada will be in charge of the character designs. In addition, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be responsible for the script. As of this writing, there is no information about the release date of the project.

One of the biggest surprises was that the Suicide Squad anime series is going to be an isekai, which is a genre that focuses on transporting people to another reality, oftentimes to a fantasy setting. In that regard, the decision to go the isekai route is a unique choice for this DC property, which only adds to the general excitement of the project.

The Suicide Squad as a franchise

Despite being adapted into feature films in 2016 and 2021, Suicide Squad is a minor franchise in the DC Universe. It has been revamped multiple times over the years, although John Ostrander's run in the late 80s and early 90s is widely regarded as the franchise's peak in the comics.

The series features government agent Amanda Waller, who has decided to form a team that can carry out some of the most dangerous missions in the entire world. Waller picks several minor DC villains to do her bidding in exchange for handing them their freedom if they succeed. However, there is a very big chance of them dying in the process.

Part of the appeal of the series has been in giving prominence to a lot of lesser characters while also maintaining the element of impending death.

