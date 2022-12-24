Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad salary was only a fraction of her male co-star

Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three films of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

She first appeared in David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), then starred in Birds of Prey (2020). More recently, she appeared in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021), which served as a standalone sequel to Ayer's film.

Robbie's performance was universally praised by critics and audiences, and she became one of the fan-favorites and highlights of the usually messy DCEU franchise.

One question is surely inkling in the minds of fans, however: how much did Margot Robbie make for her first appearance in the DCEU?

What was Margot Robbie's Suicide Squad salary?

David Ayer's Suicide Squad received mixed to negative reviews from both the critics and the fans. While the narration and direction of the film was heavily criticized, the cast, especially Margot Robbie and Will Smith, were widely praised for their roles.

It was later revealed that much like the other films in the Snyderverse, Warner Bros. interfered with the making of Ayer's film and made multiple changes such as cutting off scenes.

Jared Leto's Joker, however, received a mixed response for his performance. Criticism was aimed at his meager screentime and his more modernized take on the Clown Prince of Crime, which discarded the flamboyant essence of the character.

Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn, the Joker's iconic sidekick, on the other hand was considered one of the positive aspects of the film. As Quinn, Margot lent the charm and manic energy, the character is known for to peak perfection. Her performance was so great that fans were left wondering when she would show up in the future.

When it comes to her salary, however, things get interesting, as Jared Leto was paid $7 million in total for the 7 minutes of screentime he received. Robbie, who was one of the leads and had more screentime, did make millions, but it was not close to what Leto had made. It is currently unknown exactly how much she made for the film.

This move on the part of Warner Bros. was rather baffling and only contributed to the ongoing issue in the industry. The issue of the huge pay disparity and unfair remuneration between male and female actors of a film where female actors make less money compared to male actors.

Margot Robbie's current net worth

At the time of writing, Robbie's net worth is estimated to be $26 million. She was paid $5 million for her role in David O. Russell's Amsterdam. She was then reported to be earning $12.5 million for her role as the eponymous character in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who will be earning the same amount for his role as Ken.

