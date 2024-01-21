My Hero Academia chapter 412: Kudo asks Deku to let go of OFA as Shigaraki denies any redemption

My Hero Academia chapter 412 was officially released earlier this weekend through various Shueisha platforms, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the manga’s final arc. To be more exact, readers primarily see the progression of what should be the final fight in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga series throughout the issue.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 412 raises the stakes by the issue’s end, seemingly giving Deku a devastating ultimatum he absolutely must make a choice in. However, it remains to be seen if his body can hold out long enough for him to even make the decision, with his respiratory system and muscles giving out on him as the fight goes longer.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 forces Deku to give up being a Hero in order to become the greatest ever

My Hero Academia chapter 412: New spins on old tactics

Deku leverages Fa Jin to land a seemingly devastating blow on Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 412 (Image via Studio bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 412 begins with Izuku “Deku” Midoriya preparing an attack at Tomura Shigaraki, using Blackwhip on the muscles inside of his body to contract them. He then mixes this with Fa Jin and his Delaware Smash attack to create a massive burst of wind pressure. This blasts Shigaraki back and destroys the ground which Decay was spreading on, stopping its spread for now.

However, as Shigaraki points out, this is only a temporary stopgap, rushing in while saying he just needs to touch the ground again. However, the dust cloud doesn’t dissipate as quickly as he hoped, resulting in Deku getting the upper hand on him with Blackwhip. He then punches Shigaraki’s right arm clean off, explaining that he used Gearshift’s low gear on the smokescreen to make it last longer.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 sees Deku claim that this in turn overwhelmed Danger Sense, citing his experience with the Quirk as knowing how unreliable it can be at times. En then realizes that Deku did all of this to build up Fa Jin, before reminding Deku that Shigaraki still has search.

Shigaraki leverages the Search Quirk to find Deku's current weakness in My Hero Academia chapter 412 (Image via Studio bones)

On cue, Shigaraki says he knows where Deku is and what his weakness is, pointing out that he can’t breathe right now. Daigoro Banjo points out that Gearshift’s recoil has begun, while Shigaraki regenerates his arm and comments that Deku can’t use the attacks from before non-stop.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 then sees Shigaraki comment on how Deku is reinforcing his body from the inside, with Blackwhip becoming visible through his skin. Shigaraki points out that Deku has too much he needs to protect, with Deku responding that he won’t give up on the crying boy within Shigaraki.

He responds that everyone sees the world through their own lens, and that people make up meanings for things that don’t make sense through their lens. Shigaraki then points out that they can see inside each other, so Deku should be able to notice that the little boy within Shigaraki stopped crying a long time ago. He adds that there is no suffering left in him, and that Tenko Shimura changed the lens he saw the world through and became Tomura Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia chapter 412: Ideals

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 412 sees Nana Shimura’s vestige appear after Shigaraki says this, as well as a panel of Deku telling Nana that he wants to save Shigaraki. Nana tells Deku to give up, that some people can’t be saved, and that Shigaraki represents the biggest obstacle for his ideals of heroism.

Nana even tells him it’s fine if he can’t overcome it, telling him to finish Shigaraki with a single, powerful attack by storing even more energy than before. However, Deku refuses, saying that if it truly were that easy, Nana wouldn’t be so bothered by the pain from the past to the point of crying. He says that if the pain was swept under the rug, then he won’t stop fighting until he tears that rug to shreds, activating Full Cowl as he says this.

My Hero Academia chapter 412 then sees Kudo explain that this is exactly why he opposed Deku initially, thinking he was a peace-seeking fool. While remembering his first words on Deku to the other Vestiges, Kudo reveals he looked into Deku’s memories, finally understanding that Deku won’t give up on anyone, always choosing to believe in their hearts.

As he says this, the arm of Star and Stripe seemingly appears within One For All’s Vestige world, causing Kudo and All Might’s Vestiges to look at something with shock. Saying he doesn’t hate platitudes, Kudo tells him to do as he says and that they’re betting on him. The chapter ends with the panel of All Might first telling Deku he can be a hero too, as Kudo orders the young boy to let go of One For All.

My Hero Academia chapter 412: In summation

Expand Tweet

While My Hero Academia chapter 412’s conclusion is obviously its major highlight, the issue as a whole is nevertheless of an exceptionally high quality. The chapter also does a great job of showing how worn down Deku is, which may play into whatever Kudo’s strategy is that involves “letting go” of One For All.

The issue also does a good job of further emphasizing that Shigaraki is unredeemable at this moment, even forcing Deku himself to acknowledge this. While it’s more likely than not that Shigaraki will be redeemed by the series’ end, this suspense and buildup is nevertheless welcome.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.