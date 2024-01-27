Boruto fans celebrate the series' impressively strong start to 2024

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the sequel to the extremely popular Naruto Next Generations, has created major buzz in the manga community with its latest accomplishments. As 2024 has just begun, anime enthusiasts have many motivations for festivities since the series started the year on a positive note.
The series' most recent installment, titled Two Blue Vortex, has done more than just grab significant attention. It has also outpaced industry powerhouses like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen in popularity and readership numbers. This impressive accomplishment has energized followers and restoked conversations around where the narrative may head next.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex dominates manga industry in 2024
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex succeeded through its remarkable presentation on Manga Plus, an online platform that distributes digitized forms of manga from Shueisha's collection. This stage permits perusers to monitor perspectives, giving important experiences into the fame of various arrangements.
The series achieving the highest point of statistics on Manga Plus demonstrates a change in the manga scene, with devotees eagerly following the experiences of the protagonists. The series has a history of success over its competitors. In December 2023, it became the most-read manga on Manga Plus, topping One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.
The continuous triumphs of the series display its expanding allure and talent to enchant readers through its engrossing narrative and character progressions. The consistent high readership shows the manga's compelling stories and development have increased its popularity by drawing in more fans issue after issue.
Fan Frenzy and Social Media Buzz over the Boruto series' great start
Word of the manga series outperforming One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen has ignited a surge of excitement among global followers. Social media sites like X have been abuzz with conversations and festivities as supporters expressed their happiness and backing for the show.
This energetic reaction from the fan community underscores the commitment and zeal for the series accumulated over the years. Viewers have been notably impressed by the advancement and evolution of the roles in the series' latest installment.
The emergence of the more resolved and intriguing Boruto has echoed with viewers, who are keenly tracking his growth and eagerly waiting for future advancements in the storyline.
Final thoughts
