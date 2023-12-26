Boruto Two Blue Vortex becomes the most-read manga as One Piece falls to number 4

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been one of the biggest dark horses in the manga industry this year and has ended strongly by surpassing One Piece in Shueisha´s Manga Plus app. For those unaware, Manga Plus is an online platform that allows people to watch the Shueisha manga series while keeping track of views in recent days. At this moment, Boruto has become the most viewed manga since last week after chapter 5 was published.

This is outstanding news for Boruto Two Blue Vortex and fans of the series because not only does it show the interest people have in the story but also how they managed to overcome One Piece, with the latter slipping down to fourth place, as of this article's writing. It says a lot about what manga readers are currently interested in and opens some interesting discussions about both series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex and One Piece.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex secures top spot in Manga Plus, taking over One Piece in the process

Boruto Two Blue Vortex continues what has been a massive comeback in 2023 by surpassing One Piece in the Shueisha online platform, Manga Plus, with the release of chapter 5 putting it in first place when it comes to viewership. It is also worth pointing out that these positions only take into account the activity in last couple of days.

Thus, it makes a lot of sense that Boruto has managed to rise above other series, considering that the manga is scheduled for monthly releases, which means there is a more consistent buildup when the chapter drops.

On the other hand, it also shows how One Piece has fallen to fourth place, which is very rare for this series, especially considering how well the last few chapters have been received, focusing on the past of Bartholomew Kuma.

The current state of both series

Panels from the new Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha).

The most recent chapter in Boruto Two Blue Vortex was very important to see more of the training the titular character went through with Sasuke Uchiha, what happened to the latter, and how things led to the current state of affairs.

It was also pivotal in showcasing the Shinju clones starting to develop their own rational thinking and choose their respective targets, with the likes of Naruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and a few others being chosen.

Meanwhile, when it comes to One Piece, the last few chapters have been focused on the past of Bartholomew Kuma, giving readers a much greater understanding of the character. These chapters also added more lore to the Buccaneer race, the Sun God Nika, and explained a lot of the Devil Fruit that the daughter of Kuma, Jewelry Bonney, uses, and why Bartholomew himself saved Luffy and his crew before the time skip.