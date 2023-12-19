Boruto Two Blue Vortex reveals Naruto, Sarada, and Eida's next opponents

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is due to come out on December 20 but there are already a lot of leaks surrounding it, especially when it comes to the Shinju clones that were established in the previous chapter, and the upcoming one is bound to reveal who their targets are. This is further emphasized in the leaks, with every Shinju clone highlighting who their target is and some little details as to why.

Furthermore, the new chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex is also going to set up the upcoming battles in the series, which is bound to give some characters like Sarada Uchiha the spotlight they need. This was highlighted by Sasuke's sacrifice in chapter 5, which was already confirmed by the leaks, and shows how he was taken out by Code, passing his last wishes to Boruto in the process.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex reveals the Shinju clones' targets in the chapter 5 leaks

The Shinju clones were revealed in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 and they are the direct result of Code manipulating the Ten Tails, resulting in several individuals with a lot of power and a reasoning that continues to evolve.

Chapter 5, according to the leaks, will have a flashback of Boruto Uzumaki's time training with Sasuke Uchiha as well as show more of their student-mentor relationship and Code's arrival, turning the latter into a Divine Tree. At the same time, it will also show a bit of these creatures and their motivations right now.

One highlight that has been revealed in the leaks is the several Shinju clones talking with one another and revealing their interest in eating other ninjas to gain more chakra. For example, Jura declares that he hasn't an interest in consuming Naruto Uzumaki despite the fact the latter isn't an Otsutsuki, which goes to show how these creatures are developing their own thought process as individuals.

Furthermore, the leaks also show other Shinju clones making similar statements, with Hidari wanting to target Sarada Uchiha, BUG aiming for Eida, and Matsuri going for Konohamaru.

Thus, this scene establishes what could potentially be the clashes in the coming chapters, especially considering how this post-time skip storyline has been moving forward thus far.

The need for other characters to shine

Naruto and Sarada are bound to have some time to shine (Image via Studio Pierrot and Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has received a lot of praise thus far and for a good reason but is also important that it gives the secondary and side characters some time to shine.

This was an issue that the original Naruto series used to struggle with, so hopefully author Masashi Kishimoto has learned from his mistakes, with the Shinju clones being a very good opportunity for this.

It is fairly obvious to assume that the Shinju clones mentioning their targets to consume is also a narrative tactic to build up a confrontation between each pair but it can also have other characters joining in each battle.

Furthermore, this is a great opportunity to give Sarada, Naruto, Konohamaru, and others the chance to shine in the series, thus keeping things interesting and unexpected.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 is bound to focus heavily on Sasuke and Boruto's relationship and a bit of their training, especially considering the former's transformation into a Divine Tree. It is also going to show the Shinju clones' targets and how they are evolving and developing individual thinking.