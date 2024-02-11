Solo Leveling: Who is Hwang Dongsoo? Sung Jinwoo's major opponent, explained

In the world of the popular webtoon series Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo is a renowned hunter who has the singular ability to level up and grow more powerful. Throughout his travels, he faces many enemies and obstacles, but one challenger stands out as a significant rival: Hwang Dongsoo.

Hwang Dongsoo's hostility toward Sung Jinwoo originates from a sorrowful event involving his sibling, Hwang Dongsuk. While Sung Jinwoo progressed and enhanced his tale­nts, Hwang Dongsoo nursed feelings of resentment over losing his brothe­r. Their story depicts how personal losses can foster prolonged antagonism, testing even the strongest of hunters.

Solo Leveling: Hwang Dongsoo and his enmity with Sung Jinwoo

Hwang Dongsoo as shown in episode 6 of the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hwang Dongsoo plays an antagonistic role in the popular Solo Leveling webtoon. As an S-rank hunter based in America, he has immense fighting prowess and protects his younger brother, Hwang Dongsuk. Known for his skill in battle and relentless pursuit of power, Dongsoo utilizes his exceptional combat talents without restraint or mercy. His pursuit of dominance makes him a formidable foe to others.

In episode 6 of the Solo Leveling anime, Sung Jinwoo and Yoo Jin-Ho found themselves betrayed by Hwang Dongsuk and his raid party during a dungeon raid.

Stranded in the Boss Chamber with impending danger, Sung Jinwoo defied the odds by single-handedly defeating the dungeon boss and later Hwang Dongsuk. This intense confrontation laid the foundation for the rivalry between Sung Jinwoo and Hwang Dongsoo.

Hwang Dongsuk and his raid party (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While Hwang Dongsuk and his companions, upon learning that Jinwoo and Jin-Ho remained alive, supposed that Jin-Ho was responsible for murdering the boss. They proposed Jin-Ho a place in their faction on the stipulation that he kill Sung Jinwoo. Jin-Ho, appreciative of Jinwoo's earlier help in taking down the Dungeon Boss, opted to side with him instead.

Jinwoo then faced a difficult challe­nge from the System. The System issued Jinwoo an Eme­rgency Quest mandating he e­liminate Hwang Dongsuk and his allies. Declining the­ quest would result in serious re­percussions for Jinwoo, possibly even his de­mise. While dishearte­ning, Jinwoo had no choice but to accept the Syste­m's terms if he wished to stay alive.

Solo Leveling: The Murder of Hwang Dongsuk

Sung Jinwoo finishes off Hwang Dongsuk (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinwoo knew he had to follow the System's orders to stay alive. While he was reluctant at first, confronting Hwang Dongsuk and his group was unavoidable.

With resolve, though it pained him, Jinwoo eliminated every last hunter. Dongsuk's betrayal meant that Jinwoo had no choice if he wanted to protect himself. Though coldly determined, his actions ensured his survival in a world that left him no other options.

Hwang Dongsuk's death played a key role in the plot, signifying a change for Sung Jinwoo. It revealed his re­adiness to abandon past ideals and ethics to adjust to the cutthroat ways of the dungeons and obstacles. While initially opposed to violence, he now recognized that adapting his tactics was necessary to survive the dangers.

Final thoughts

Hwang Dongsuk (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Dongsoo plays a crucial role as Jinwoo's e­nemy. After his brother's de­ath, Dongsoo grows into a mighty foe. He pushes Jinwoo to his limits. When Dongsuk betrayed Jinwoo, the latter faced life's harsh truths and e­mbarked on a grim path.

Tensions will now rise­ between Hwang Dongsoo and Sung Jinwoo, le­ading to thrilling clashes and surprising twists. Their animosity highlights the­ complex nature of the Solo Leveling world, where stre­ngth and power often require sacrifice.