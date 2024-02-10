Who is the man at the end of Solo Leveling episode 6? Identity explained

Following the release of Solo Leveling episode 6, many individuals believed that this was the best episode of the ongoing anime so far. It not only featured Sung Jin-Woo defeating a C-Rank Dungeon Boss all by himself, but it also showcased a more cold and brutal side of him, as he mercilessly cut down all of his raid party members who had previously betrayed him.

After killing his fellow Hunters, Jin-Woo exited the Dungeon along with Yoo Jin-Ho, a D-Rank Hunter, who was the only other surviving member of the raid. However, the eventful episode ended with the revelation of an unknown man, with the mystery surrounding his identity causing quite a stir in the fanbase.

Solo Leveling episode 6: S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dongsoo is introduced following the death of his brother

Although it hasn't been very long since the release of Solo Leveling episode 6, fans of the series all over the world have been praising the episode for bringing some of the most exciting chapters of the manhwa to life. This installment featured a very different side of Sung Jin-Woo, as he was forced to kill people for the first time in his life after being put in a life-and-death situation with no other alternative.

At the end of the episode, however, there was a scene that featured a mysterious man, whose face is yet to be revealed. While viewers might be confused about the identity of the man and wonder if he plays a significant role in the story, manhwa readers are well aware that the man is none other than the notorious S-Rank Hunter, Hwang Dongsoo.

Sung Jin-Woo defeated and killed Hwang Dongsuk in Solo Leveling episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Dongsoo was revealed to be the younger brother of Hwang Dongsuk, who met his end at the hands of Jin-Woo in the recently released Solo Leveling episode 6. Dongsoo was originally a Korean S-Rank Hunter, who later abandoned his country and moved to America. For this very reason, he was resented by his brother, Dongsuk, till the very end.

Dongsoo is a recurring minor antagonist in the Solo Leveling series. After finding out about his brother's demise, he got enraged and deduced that the person who was likely to have killed his brother was Jin-Woo. As such, he immediately left America and traveled back to his homeland to hunt down and kill Jin-Woo.

Throughout the story, Hwang Dongsoo was portrayed as a self-serving, egotistical, and murderous individual, who had little respect for human life. The only similarity he shared with his brother was probably their arrogance and sociopathic nature.

He deeply resented Jin-Woo for killing his brother and relentlessly pursued him throughout the story to exact his revenge. However, by the time he managed to confront Jin-Woo face to face, the latter had gotten ridiculously powerful, to the point where he completely outclassed Dongsoo and overwhelmed him with relative ease.

Final thoughts

Despite only appearing for a brief moment in Solo Leveling episode 6, Hwang Dongsoo's debut has generated excitement among manhwa readers. Fans are now eager to see his story get fleshed out in the upcoming episodes of the anime.