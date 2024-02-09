Does Sung Jin Woo marry Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling? Explained

As the protagonist of the Solo Leveling manhwa, Sung Jin-Woo had little time for romance in his life. Throughout the story, he was shown to be driven by the desire to become the strongest Hunter in the World, and he stopped at nothing to achieve his goal.

However, towards the end of Solo Leveling's main story, there was a hint at a potential romance between Sung Jin-Woo and the S-Rank Hunter Cha Hae-In. Unfortunately, they never got to be together in the main story of the manhwa, leaving several fans feeling dissatisfied with the ending.

This led to the release of a new series of side stories that continued Jin-Woo's story and provided a more fitting conclusion to his and Hae-In's relationship.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manhwa. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In finally get married in the Solo Leveling side stories

Expand Tweet

While there were hints of a potential romance between Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In towards the end of Solo Leveling's main story, their relationship never got to see the light of day due to the all-out war between humanity and the army of the Monarch of Destruction, Antares.

After defeating Antares with the help of the Rulers, Jin-Woo decided to use the Cup of Reincarnation and turn back time so that he could save his world before it ever knew the threat of monsters or Monarchs.

As such, a new timeline was created where the world went back to its normal state prior to the appearance of Dungeons or Gates. This left Jin-Woo with only one goal: to step into the Dimension Rift and defeat his enemies all by himself.

Following a 27-year-long battle, Jin-Woo finally returned to his world, where all of his friends and comrades led separate lives of their own without any knowledge of their past lives.

At the end of the main story, Jin-Woo, who was a high school student at that point, came across Cha Hae-In for the first time in the new timeline, thereby leaving the readers with the hope that they would eventually reunite one day.

Expand Tweet

Sometime after the conclusion of the main story, a series of side stories were released that provided each and every character with a fitting conclusion. Sung Jin-Woo finally reconnected with Cha Hae-In during their school days and reformed the bond he had with her in the past timeline.

The two beloved characters finally got together in chapter 186 (Side Story 7) of the Solo Leveling manhwa, which delighted the longtime fans of the series. They eventually got married and even had a son together named Sung Suho, who grew up to be one of the strongest humans in the world.

Expand Tweet

As a result, the Solo Leveling side stories became extremely popular among the fans, who were overjoyed to see Jin-Woo finally get a chance at happiness with the person he loved and live the life he had always wanted.

Considering that Jin-Woo officially became the strongest being to ever exist in the new timeline, there were fewer enemies that he had to deal with before the world was eventually rid of any supernatural threats.

At the end of the Solo Leveling side stories, Sung Suho was seen following in his father's footsteps as he embarked on a journey of leveling up and becoming strong enough to inherit the powers of the Shadow Monarch. On the other hand, Sung Jin-Woo was still married to Cha Hae-In, and the couple got to live a long life together - one they had always dreamed of.

Final thoughts

The Solo Leveling side stories are often considered the best thing to happen to the franchise, and for good reason. They not only provided fitting conclusions to each and every character but also perfectly depicted and wrapped up Sung Jin-Woo and Cha Hae-In's relationship. As such, fans of the series cannot wait for the side stories to get adapted one day.