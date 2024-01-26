Who is Ashborn in Solo Leveling? Explained

Chugong's Solo Leveling has taken the world by storm since its anime adaptation was released in January 2024. If the Manhwa wasn't growing quickly enough, A-1 Pictures breathing life into it and bringing it to screens worldwide has boosted its reach a hundredfold.

While the anime is still in its early stages, the source material has drawn to a close and is progressing with a sequel. It has a range of characters, and one that stood out to fans was a particular Ashborn. His art in the Manhwa looks amazing and intimidating, but who is this shadowy figure? This article delves into the character's story, powers, and more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling Manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Ashborn, Monarch of Shadows

Brief history

Ashborn as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

At the dawn of time, when only Light and Darkness existed, the Absolute Being split Light into the Rulers and Darkness into the Monarchs. Being polar opposites, an inevitable war began. Ashborn was one such entity who fought alongside the Rulers.

They defeated the Monarchs and soon rebelled against the Absolute Being for using them as pawns for his own entertainment. Ashborn, given his strong loyalty, attempted to stop them. Unfortunately, his best efforts were insufficient as they easily defeated him and left him for dead.

At death's door, he discovered the huge power hidden within him by the Absolute Being. Upon harnessing it, he recovered fully and was stronger than before. He returned to the battlefront but realized it was too late. With Legia (Monarch of the Beginning) captured by the Rulers, he lent a hand to the Monarchs.

Ashborn as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Following another intense battle, he stabilized the power balance, but his growing power intimidated both sides. Eventually, two Monarchs, Rakan and Baran, rebelled against him. Although he easily dispatched the rebellion, killing Baran in the process, he sustained heavy damage to his Shadow army.

Swearing revenge on Rakan, he went into hiding to recover his powers and replenish his army. He returned centuries later, and Antares, the strongest Monarch, welcomed him into their ranks, given the losses they had previously sustained against the Rulers.

Later on, the Monarchs once again launched their assault on humanity, and Ashborn joined them. He sought to find his place in the universe as he felt disconnected from such a world of chaos. With the Architect by his side, he searched for a human vessel before finally stumbling upon Sung Jin-Woo.

Powers and abilities

Ashborn as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Ashborn was one of the strongest individuals in existence, being the strongest Ruler and the Shadow Monarch, behind only Antares in raw strength. He possessed enormous physical strength, capable of overpowering two Monarchs at once and crushing Baran's skull like it was nothing.

His search for a human vessel indicates his ability to transfer his powers. Ruler's Authority allowed him to telekinetically move and control objects. However, his main abilities lay in something called Shadow Extraction - extracting shadows from enemies' corpses to add them to his army.

Shadow Exchange also enabled him to travel long distances using his shadows as portals. Shadow Preservation permitted him to preserve and monitor his shadows by perceiving their senses; and lastly, with Monarch's Domain, he could buff the battle strength of all active shadows by 50%.

In conclusion

Ashborn is one of the most powerful beings in the Solo Leveling universe. His abilities are frightening, explaining exactly why he was able to restore the power balance and instill fear in not one but both sides, i.e., the Rulers and the Monarchs. Such abilities being bestowed on Jin-Woo gives him the same title.

He has not been introduced yet in the anime and is likely far from it. He makes his Manhwa debut in chapter 128, much later in the story. Fans eager to see him on screen will have to wait quite a while, at the end of Solo Leveling season 2, or possibly season 3, subject to the pacing the studio chooses to go with.