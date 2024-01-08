Solo Leveling's Hunter ranking System, explained

Based on Chugong's immensely popular manhwa, the Solo Leveling anime recently debuted in the anime industry. Considering its popularity, the first episode of the ongoing series became one of the most talked-about and highest-rated first episodes of the Winter 2024 season.

The narrative follows the story of Sung Jin-Woo, a low-ranking Hunter in a world where gates to dungeons have emerged, harboring dangerous monsters and granting powers to select individuals. Often dubbed the 'World's Weakest Hunter', the story follows Jin-Woo's journey to becoming the Strongest Hunter of the world by constantly leveling up and increasing his rank.

As such, the Hunter Ranking system of the world of Solo Leveling has piqued the fans' interest. The said ranking system is a crucial part of the series, which categorizes hunters based on their individual strengths, abilities, and contributions to society.

Explaining the Hunter ranking system of Solo Leveling

Sung Jin-Woo was an E-rank hunter at the beginning of Solo Leveling. (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

The ranking system of Solo Leveling is one of the most important aspects of the series, which is something that is not unfamiliar within the anime fandom. It distinguishes hunters into several tiers based on their magical powers, accomplishments, and contributions to humanity's defense against the monsters emerging from the dungeons.

Humanity's exposure to the existence of magic led to the emergence of the 'Hunters', who turned out to be the only ones who could kill the magical beasts and close the gates. It soon created a billion-dollar industry, which ranked the hunters by an international S-E system.

At the very bottom of the ranking system lies the E-rank. It consists of relatively inexperienced or weaker hunters who possess minimal combat abilities and take on less challenging missions. Being considered slightly better than the average person, they are given low pay and treated as disposable.

Next up are the D-rank hunters, who demonstrate slightly better skills than the E-rank hunters. However, they are still considered low-tier and not entrusted with high-risk missions.

At C-rank, a hunter is considered competent in handling moderately challenging missions and exhibits decent combat skills. On the other hand, the B-rank hunters are significantly more powerful and experienced. They are capable of taking on more dangerous missions and facing tougher monsters.

At the second place to the top are the A-rank hunters, who are among the elite, possessing exceptional strength and skill. They are also entrusted with critical missions and play a vital role in defending against powerful monsters and dungeons.

Baek Yoon-Ho, an S-Rank hunter who's the White Tiger Guild master in the Solo Leveling series. (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

The top echelon of the system, the S-rank hunters, are incredibly powerful and are deemed to be some of the most important people in the world. They are valued highly by society and, as a result, receive a significantly higher payday than anyone. Then there's the existence of the Nation-Level hunters, who are ranked higher than the S-rank and are completely in a league of their own.

Aside from the various ranks, there are also general categories of hunters - Mages, Fighters, Assassins, Rangers, Tankers, and Healers. In order to become a hunter, however, one would first need to 'awaken' their abilities and obtain their hunting licenses, following which they should participate in dungeon raids.

However, it's not necessary for a person who has awakened their powers to become a hunter. As seen throughout the story, there have been plenty of people with powers who chose not to become hunters and pursued a normal life instead.

What is the plot of Solo Leveling?

At the beginning of the story, the protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo, started out as an E-rank hunter. Despite getting injured on almost every occasion and being labeled as barely capable by everyone around him, Jin-Woo was persistent on continuing as a Hunter in order to look after his sister and provide for his mother's medical expenses.

After a terrifying near-death experience, however, he wakes up at the hospital, seemingly being 'reawakened' and given a new chance at life. Surprisingly, he discovers that he now has the ability to perform several tasks in order to 'level up'. Therefore, using his newfound power, Jin-Woo embarks on a dangerous journey to become the strongest hunter in the Solo Leveling world.

Final Thoughts

Fans worldwide have been captivated by the Solo Leveling series, which tells the tale of how even the 'weakest person in the world' can achieve great things and rise to the very top through sheer dedication, perseverance, and a consistent will to survive for his family.