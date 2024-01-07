Solo Leveling anime release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive 

The internet is brimming with excitement following the airing of the Solo Leveling anime. Fans are thrilled for the rest of the season after episode one, which introduced protagonist Sung Jin-Woo and the world of Hunters and Magic Beasts. The season's premiere episode was rated an average of 8.62 out of 10 on IMDb, indicating how hyped it is.

With the anime finally airing, many are interested in the season's release schedule and the number of episodes that will be released. All the information regarding Solo Leveling anime is given below for fans to peruse.

Solo Leveling anime release schedule

The Solo Leveling anime released its first episode on January 6, 2024, as announced. According to reputed sources, this initial season of the anime is being slated to have 12 episodes. Given the success of its Webtoon and how the kind of hype its anime adaptation garnered, the decision to go with 12 episodes is intriguing.

DATE EPISODE NUMBER January 6, 2024 Episode 1 January 13, 2024 Episode 2 January 20, 2024 Episode 3 January 27, 2024 Episode 4 February 3, 2024 Episode 5 February 10, 2024 Episode 6 February 17, 2024 Episode 7 February 24, 2024 Episode 8 March 2, 2024 Episode 9 March 9, 2024 Episode 10 March 16, 2024 Episode 11 March 23, 2024 Episode 12

The first episode of the Solo Leveling anime was released on January 6, 2024. The table given above summarizes the release schedule for the anime. However, the date and time are subject to change at the studio's discretion and may be announced when done so.

Also, the above schedule has been compiled with the assumption that there is no "Break Week" in between; at least so far, there is no information on it. If there is one, that would push the seventh episode a week forward, and the anime will end on March 30, 2024, rather than March 23, 2024.

Rumours floating around online suggest that the first season will have two consecutive cours. Nonetheless, officially, nothing has been confirmed yet. If there is indeed a second cour, likely comprising another 12 or 13 episodes, that will take the first season to a total of 25 episodes. This would then be in line with the property’s popularity.

Solo Leveling episode one recap

Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling episode one. (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Titled "I'm Used to It", the first episode of the Solo Leveling anime introduced the world of Hunters and the Magic Beasts they battle. Hunters were ranked according to strength: A to E, with the strongest of them belonging to the S-Rank, and would raid Dungeons to gather loot and upgrade their weapons.

A few minutes into the episodes, fans were acquainted with protagonist Sung Jin-Woo. An E-rank and dubbed the “World’s Weakest Hunter”, he found himself part of a group raiding a D-rank Dungeon. However, things turn awry when they discover a secret passage and become trapped inside the chamber, forced to fight the awakening statues.

Solo Leveling episode two preview

The smiling statue in the Solo Leveling anime. (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The first episode covered chapters 1-3 of the Manhwa. Original anime scenes were also added to it, which was quite an interesting touch by the studio. By the same logic, episode two should then cover chapters 4-6/7, assuming the anime faithfully follows the original work without much deviation.

Episode two will likely shed more light on the dungeon that the Hunters have found themselves trapped in. It will finally show the creepy smile of the statue that has been an internet sensation for the longest time. More details about Jin-Woo will also be revealed as he attempts to save himself and the others from the dungeon.