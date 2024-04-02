Why Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" in Solo Leveling episode 12 could have been the next "Fuga" from Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Sung Jinwoo saying his famous "Arise" catchphrase in Solo Leveling episode 12 was perhaps, one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the first season of the anime. While a lot of longtime fans were ecstatic upon witnessing the iconic moment, there were others who felt that it did not exactly live up to the hype.

Solo Leveling episode 12 stands out as the most eventful episode of the entire anime. Although Sung Jinwoo's first time saying "Arise" may not have met everyone's expectations, some fans compared it to Ryomen Sukuna's "Fuga" chant from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, emphasizing how "Arise" had the potential to match the impact Sukuna's "Fuga" had.

Solo Leveling episode 12: Is Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" comparable to Sukuna's "Fuga" from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Fans had been patiently waiting to witness two important events that took place in the first season of the Solo Leveling anime, Sung Jinwoo's battle against Igris and him saying his iconic catchphrase, "Arise," for the very first time.

The latter moment took place in Solo Leveling episode 12, which marked the end of the first season of the anime. While Jinwoo's saying "Arise" pleased many fans, others felt that the moment fell flat and did not live up to expectations.

The word "Arise" in the Solo Leveling series is a command that Jinwoo uses to extract the shadows of his fallen enemies and turn them into loyal soldiers. In Japanese, it translates to "Okiro," which can also be interpreted as "Wake up."

The way the word was illustrated in the manhwa piqued fans' interest immensely. Unfortunately, a lot of fans were left disappointed with how "Arise" was adapted into the anime, as they felt that it lacked the grandeur associated with the panel.

Many immediately started comparing it to another popular catchphrase, which in this case is Sukuna's "Fuga" chant from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Sukuna was able to manipulate fire after chanting "Fuga" in Jujutsu Kaisen (image via MAPPA)

During the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, faced off against Jogo and Mahoraga in what is now considered to be two of the greatest battles of the entire series.

Towards the end of his first battle against Jogo, Sukuna shocked both the viewers and Jogo himself when he chanted the word "Fuga" (open) for the first time. Following this, he was revealed to possess fire-based powers, which he used to completely demolish Jogo and reduce him to ashes.

Coincidentally, Sukuna saying "Fuga" caused a stir on the Internet, with people fascinated by the voice actor's ability to convey such power and intimidation in a single word. It should also be noted that this was not the first time that one of Sukuna's catchphrases became a trending topic on social media platforms.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 12 (image via A-1 Pictures)

While comparing Sung Jinwoo's "Arise" to Sukuna's "Fuga," one can see that the former moment failed to create an impression as significant as the latter. Given that Jinwoo saying his iconic catchphrase for the first time was an extremely hyped-up moment, it unfortunately ended up disappointing quite a lot of fans.

That said, both of these aforementioned moments stand out in their own ways. Sung Jinwoo saying "Arise" in Solo Leveling episode 12 marked the beginning of his journey as the Shadow Monarch. As such, fans continue to look forward to what the future holds in store for Jinwoo and his newly acquired shadow army.

