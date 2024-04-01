Every major new character Solo Leveling season 2 could introduce

Due to a highly positive reception from the fanbase, Solo Leveling season 2 was immediately announced by Crunchyroll and A-1 Pictures after season 1 finished airing.

In the 45 chapters of the Solo Leveling manhwa that A-1 Pictures successfully adapted, fans were introduced to several captivating and memorable characters who left a lasting impression on them. Although an exact episode count hasn't yet been revealed for the upcoming season of the Solo Leveling anime, it can be expected that season 2 would also likely consist of 12 episodes.

In that case, season 2 would likely adapt the manhwa until chapter 90 if A-1 Pictures maintains the same pacing as season 1. With that in mind, let us look at every major new character that Solo Leveling season 2 would introduce.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manhwa. Reader's discretion is advised.

Every major new character who will likely be introduced in Solo Leveling season 2

1) Sung Il-Hwan

Sung Il-Hwan, as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Sung Il-Hwan was one of South Korea's first S-Rank Hunters and Sung Jin-Woo's father. He debuted in chapter 56 of the Solo Leveling manhwa, where it was revealed that he had been stuck inside a dungeon for about a decade.

Sung Il-Hwan is one of the series' most prominent characters, and fans highly anticipate his debut. While his appearances throughout the story are sporadic, he does play a vital role in the Monarchs War arc, where he finally interacts with his son.

2) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre, as seen in Solo Leveling (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Making his debut in chapter 83 of the manhwa, Thomas Andre was revealed to be the strongest Nation-Level Hunter in the world. His appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 is highly anticipated by fans, especially since he is one of the series' most popular characters.

Initially depicted as overly arrogant and brash, Thomas Andre undergoes significant character development following his memorable battle against Sung Jin-Woo, which fans cannot wait to see in the anime.

3) Iron (Kim Chul)

Iron, as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/D&C Webtoon)

While the Korean A-Rank Hunter Kim Chul has already appeared in season 1 of the anime, his debut as Iron, one of Sung Jin-Woo's most loyal shadow soldiers, is highly anticipated by fans. He plays a major role in the Red Gate arc of the manhwa, which is also the first arc that will be animated in Solo Leveling season 2.

4) Goto Ryuji

Goto Ryuji as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

The strongest Hunter in Japan, Goto Ryuji, made his official debut in the manhwa in chapter 85. If Solo Leveling season 2 consists of 12 episodes and adapts the manhwa until chapter 90, fans can expect to see Goto Ryuji towards the end of the season.

His most memorable moments were when he faced off against Sung Jin-Woo and the Ant King during the Jeju Island arc. However, neither of his confrontations ended well for him.

5) Esil Radiru

Esil Radiru, as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Making her first appearance in the Return to Demon Castle arc of the manhwa, Esil Radiru was one of Sung Jin-Woo's allies in his battle against the Demon King Baran. She is a friendly demon noble and princess of the Radiru clan.

While Esil's appearance is only limited to this arc in the main story of the Solo Leveling manhwa, she emerged as a huge fan favorite, mostly due to her chemistry with Jin-Woo. As such, fans anticipate her debut in Solo Leveling season 2.

6) Baran

Baran, as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

The Demon King Baran was also introduced in the Return to Demon Castle arc of the manhwa. He was the Final Boss of the Demon Castle and one of the few characters to give Jin-Woo a run for his money.

As it was later revealed in the manhwa, Baran used to be the Monarch of White Flames. He was killed by Ashborn, the original Shadow Monarch, eons ago during the historic battle between the Rulers and the Monarchs. Given his interesting backstory and immense power, fans cannot wait to see Baran's memorable fight against Sung Jin-Woo get animated in Solo Leveling season 2.

7) Baruka

Baruka, as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Apart from being the main antagonist of the Red Gate arc, Baruka is also the Final Boss of the Red Gate Dungeon. As the leader of the ice elves, Baruka was immensely powerful, to the point where even Jin-Woo acknowledged that he would not stand a chance against him in a one-on-one confrontation.

Despite being at a 3-on-1 disadvantage against Jin-Woo and two of the latter's shadow soldiers, Baruka held up pretty well in the fight. While Jin-Woo eventually defeated him, he created a lasting impression on the readers. This makes his debut in Solo Leveling season 2 even more anticipated by fans.

8) Son Ki-Hoon

Son Ki-Hoon, as seen in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Son Ki-Hoon was one of the standout characters of the Hunters Guild Gate arc of the manhwa. Upon his debut in chapter 68, Ki-Hoon was revealed to be an A-Rank Hunter who was appointed to lead the Hunter Guild's second strike squad. His amicable and kind personality made him an instant favorite among fans, who are awaiting his debut in Solo Leveling season 2.

Final thoughts

Since an official episode count has not been released yet, fans can expect the second season of the anime to consist of 12 episodes as well. This would adapt the manhwa until the Jeju Island arc.

With exciting story arcs and new character introductions to look forward to, Solo Leveling season 2 certainly has the potential to outshine its predecessor in many ways.

