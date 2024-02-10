10 most underrated Hunters in Solo Leveling, ranked

The world of Chugong's Solo Leveling series is filled with talented Hunters who risk their lives to fight monsters that threaten humanity's existence. Since a major part of the series is primarily focused on Sung Jin-Woo's growth, a lot of talented Hunters often get overshadowed in the overarching narrative.

Over the course of the series, there have been several Hunters who captivated fans with their presence and left a lasting impression despite their limited appearances. Whether it is their untapped potential or lack of screen time, these characters never got to shine in spite of their capabilities.

With that said, let us look at some of the most underrated Hunters in Solo Leveling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling manhwa and may reflect the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ranking the 10 most underrated Hunters in Solo Leveling

10) Siddharth Bachchan

Despite never making an official appearance in the story, Siddharth Bachchan has been described as the strongest Hunter in India and one of the five Nation-Level Hunters in the world. However, he is the only one of the Nation-Level Hunters who never made an appearance in the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Although the readers would have liked to see Siddharth coming face to face with Sung Jin-Woo at some point in the story, it remains a wish unfulfilled, considering his name was mentioned only once, that too, towards the end of the main story.

9) Yuri Orloff

Yuri Orloff as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

An S-Rank Hunter from Russia, Yuri Orloff is another character who never got to fully display his abilities. He appeared only once in the series, when he was contracted by Goto Ryuji's Guild to seal an S-Rank Gate. However, his ego got the best of him, as he proved to be no match for the job and failed miserably.

The fact that he was able to subdue two powerful S-Rank Hunters from Goto Ryuji's Guild highlighted his immense strength despite being a Mage Class Hunter. However, he never truly got to shine and showcase the full extent of his abilities in the Solo Leveling manhwa.

8) Reiji Sugimoto

Reiji Sugimoto as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Reiji Sugimoto is one of the two Guild masters of Goto Ryuji's Draw Sword Guild. He was said to possess an immense level of strength and was potentially almost as strong as Goto Ryuji himself.

However, he was one of the few characters who were not involved in any major battles throughout the series and also did not participate in the Jeju Island Raid. Thereby, his true strength as a Hunter is difficult to evaluate, as he mostly served as a negotiator for his Guild.

7) Park Jong-Soo

Park Jong-Soo as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Park Jong-Soo is a Korean A-Rank Hunter and the Guild Master of the Knights Guild. Throughout the series, he made only two significant appearances. His initial appearance saw him engage in a duel against Hanekawa, a Japanese A-Rank Hunter who served as the translator for Goto Ryuji.

The fight cemented Jong-Soo as an extremely capable fighter in close combat who deserved to be labeled as one of the strongest A-Rank Hunters in Korea.

That said, in his next appearance, Jong-Soo was completely overshadowed by Sung Jin-Woo and his Shadow soldiers. Therefore, he never really got a chance to make a lasting impact.

6) Christopher Reed

Christopher Reed, as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Despite being one of the strongest Hunters in America and the third most powerful Nation-Level Hunter, Christopher Reed's appearance in the Solo Leveling manhwa is extremely limited.

After being warned of his impending death, Reed was assassinated by the Monarchs before he even got to properly showcase the full extent of his abilities.

5) Lennart Niermann

Lennart Niermann as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Lennart Niermann is the Guild Master of Germany's Richter Guild. While he's ranked as the 12th strongest Hunter in the world, the only time readers got to see him in action was during the Monarchs War arc, where he held his own momentarily against the Beast Monarch.

Unlike most S-Rank Hunters, Lennart was not particularly arrogant for being the strongest Hunter in his homeland. He even tried to get on Sung Jin-Woo's good side, which is undoubtedly a smart decision.

4) Liu Zhigang

Liu Zhigang as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

As the second strongest Nation-Level Hunter, Liu Zhigang was the strongest Hunter in Asia prior to Sung Jin-Woo's rise to fame. He was also given the Seven Star Rank in China, which is equivalent to Korea's SSS Rank. As such, fans were eager to witness him in action.

Unfortunately, their wish never came true. Although Zhigang was on the frontlines of the battle against Antares and his army, fans never got to properly see him in action. It should also be noted that he was smart enough to try and get on Jin-Woo's good side, despite there being hints of a potential face-off between them one day.

3) Min Byung-Gyu

Min Bung-Gyu as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

While he only appeared once during the Jeju Island arc of the series, Min Byung-Gyu left a lasting impression on fans. As a S-Rank healer, he saved his comrades from certain death several times during the Jeju Island Raid. Unfortunately, he met his end in a rather gruesome manner at the hands of the Hidden Boss of the Dungeon, the Ant King.

Byung-Gyu was momentarily resurrected as a shadow soldier by Jin-Woo, who used the former's healing abilities to save Cha Hae-In's life, as she was on the verge of death following the fight against the Ant King. However, upon Baek Yoon-Ho's request, Jin-Woo ultimately decided to cancel Byung-Gyu's shadow extraction in order to allow his soul to rest.

2) Baek Yoon-Ho

Baek Yoon-Ho as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Baek Yoon-Ho is the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild, as well as one of South Korea's first S-Rank Hunters. He was shown to possess an immense level of physical strength and was one of the few people capable of using transformation magic.

Yoon-Ho is a highly respected individual in the Hunter society and is not portrayed as particularly arrogant. He was notably one of the few people who witnessed Sung Jin-Woo's growth throughout the story and eventually became one of his most trusted allies.

1) Woo Jin-Chul

Woo Jin-Chul as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Initially introduced as the Chief Inspector of the Korean Hunters Association's Surveillance Team, Woo Jin-Chul is one of the strongest A-Rank Hunters in South Korea. Despite serving as a minor character at first, he eventually became a favorite among fans due to his loyalty to Go Gun-Hee and Sung Jin-Woo.

While he didn't get to showcase his abilities in battle, readers were well aware of his immense strength merely from his interactions with other characters.

Final thoughts

As one can see, the Solo Leveling manhwa is filled with Hunters who did not get the opportunity to shine in the story. That said, these characters did leave a lasting impression on readers, which goes to show the potential impact they could have had on the story if they had been given the chance to showcase the full extent of their abilities.