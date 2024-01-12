Who is the female lead in Solo Leveling? Cha Hae-In's character, explained

Solo Leveling anime has finally premiered. With that, fans were introduced to the series' protagonist Sung Jin-Woo, and where he lies in the hierarchy of classes in the world of Hunters. The anime also introduced several other Hunters as part of the Double Dungeon exploration team. However, there was one strong Hunter who wasn't part of the team but managed to catch the audience's attention.

The S-Rank Hunter was none other than Solo Leveling anime's female lead character, Cha Hae-In. The episode saw Cha Hae-In stop a robbery that saw two thieves try and run away from the crime scene on a motorcycle. However, Cha Hae-In managed to easily stop them by doing a headspring over them, all while snatching the handbag back.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Who is Cha Hae-In?

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Cha Hae-In is the female lead character of Solo Leveling, who also acts as a major supporting character in the series. She is an S-Rank Hunter and the Vice-Guild Master of the Hunters Guild.

She received her powers two years before the series' storyline began. Fortunately for her, she was classed as an S-Rank Hunter. Surprisingly, she also ended up being the only female S-Rank Hunter in Korea. Her strength surpassed her peers so much so that, she is considered the third strongest Hunter in Korea, right after series protagonist Sung Jin-Woo and Go Gunhee.

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Nevertheless, despite her high rank, Cha Hae-In never slacks off and is known to train with the C-Rank Hunter Song Chi-Yul. This proved that she was not biased against lower-ranked hunters. Moreover, she has even admitted in the series that if it just came down to swordplay, Song Chi-Yul surpassed her due to his rigorous training in the art.

As for her personality, despite her high rank and beautiful appearance, Cha Hae-In has a tough time interacting with others as she is rather socially awkward. This was also the reason why she was shown to quickly run away from the crime scene in the first episode. While anime fans would be led to believe that she wanted to avoid the crowd, she was simply having a hard time with the attention.

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This is also the reason why Cha Hae-In seemingly does not have many friends. She often ends up getting flustered, embarrassed, and shy whenever someone asks her something. This was also evident from the time in the manhwa where she got flustered when someone from the guild asked her the reason behind taking a pickaxe as a weapon.

As for her abilities, Cha Hae-In possesses three main moves - Sword Dance, Sword of Light, and Quake of Provocation. Sword Dance allows Cha Hae-In to increase her attack speed while Sword of Light allows her to increase her sword's cutting power. Meanwhile, Quake of Provocation allows Cha Hae-In to create a small earthquake by stabbing her sword into the ground.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lastly, for some reason, Cha Hae-In also has a unique ability called "Mana Smell." This ability made her sensitive to the smell of mana. Due to this, Hunters and Monsters smelled foul to her. However, Sung Jin-Woo ended up being the sole exception to this ability as he was the only Hunter who did not smell foul to her. This was likely because Sung Jin-Woo was a Monarch Vassal through the System.

This peculiarity caused Cha Hae-In to develop some interest in him, which eventually developed into a romantic interest after Sung Jin-Woo saved her.