Crunchyroll casts Ali Fazal in Solo Leveling Hindi dub

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, that Indian Actor Ali Fazal will be part of the Hindi voice cast for Solo Leveling anime. The anime series' Hindi dub will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll, starting January 6, 2024.

Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut in Furious 7 and had a leading role opposite Dame Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul. His other notable performances are in Death on the Nile alongside Gal Gadot and Kandahar with Gerard Butler.

With such roles, he has established himself as a leading Indian actor in Hollywood. Following that, he has also got himself cast in the highly anticipated anime Solo Leveling.

Crunchyroll: Solo Leveling Hindi Dub casts Ali Fazal

Crunchyroll casts Ali Fazal to voice the anime's Hindi dub (Image via A-1 Pictures, Crunchyroll)

As revealed by Crunchyroll, renowned Indian actor and producer Ali Fazal is set to lend his Hindi voice to the Solo Leveling character Song Chiyul. Sung Chiyul is a Korean C-Rank Hunter who decides to take the weak protagonist Sung Jinwoo under his wing. The two navigate the challenges of the Double Dungeon incident together.

Solo Leveling's Hindi dub will be simulcast on Crunchyroll alongside the anime's global premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The streaming platform will also be making subtitled versions available for streaming.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ali Fazal also shared how joining the cast and lending his voice to a gritty character like Song Chiyul was a unique and exciting opportunity for him. He always strived to do something new with each of his projects. Hence, working with Crunchyroll and being part of the anime world was a fresh and thrilling experience for him.

Even Akshat Sahu, Director of Marketing, APAC, Crunchyroll, shared how excited the company is to work with a talented artist like Ali Fazal for Solo Leveling. They recognize the immense love for anime in India and are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences to their audience.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To further build up excitement among Indian anime fans, Crunchyroll is hosting an exclusive fan premiere of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling in Hindi dub on Wednesday, December 20. 2023, in Maison PVR, Mumbai.

Lastly, Crunchyroll also announced the other Hindi voice cast members for the anime. They are as follows:

Sung Jinwoo voiced by Rajesh Shukla

Sung Jinah voiced by Riya Sen Gupta

Go Gunhee voiced by Kishore Bhatt

Song Chiyul voiced by Ali Fazal

Kim Sangshik voiced by Archit Maurya

Lee Joohee voiced by Shiny Prakash

Go Myunghwan voiced by Varnit Kumar

Park Beom-shik voiced by Ish Thakkar

Kang Jeongho voiced by Harsh Sharma

Joo Jae-hwan voiced by Aniket Khade