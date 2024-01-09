What are Christopher Reed's powers in Solo Leveling? Explained

With Solo Leveling's premiere, the series has finally made its mark in the anime industry. Fans were highly anticipating the anime's release and are glad to see that the premiere ended on an exciting note. That said, the anime only introduced fans to a handful of Hunters. However, future episodes are bound to feature more of them.

One such hunter was Christopher Reed. While there is quite some time for him to make his first appearance in the anime, fans would be surprised to learn that he was the strongest hunter in America. Additionally, he was also one of the five National Level Hunters and was ranked third in the world.

Unfortunately, Christopher Reed passed away in the manhwa, leaving fans to wonder about his powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: What are Christopher Reed's abilities?

Christopher Reed as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Christopher Reed was the vessel of a Ruler. The Rulers are an ancient race of angelic humanoids, who are the arch-enemies of the Monarchs. Hence, he was one of the strongest hunters in the world and one of the five National Level Hunters.

Unfortunately, the full scale of his abilities was never shown in the manhwa as he was killed in action in an off-screen fight against three monarchs.

Christopher Reed's Spiritual Body Manifestation as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

As for the abilities the manhwa did reveal, Christopher Reed had two abilities - Ruler's Authority and Spiritual Body Manifestation.

Ruler's Authority allowed Christopher to control and move objects via telekinesis. As for Spiritual Body Manifestation, the ability allowed Christopher to transform into a one-eyed giant with flaming light orange hair. The flames from the ability were so potent that it once took 14 S-Rank Hunters to extinguish them.

What happened to Christopher Reed in Solo Leveling?

Christopher Reed as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Christopher Reed died at the hands of three monarchs in Solo Leveling. After an S-Rank Gate appeared in Maryland, Norma visited Christopher and warned him about his impending death that she had foreseen. While he was unconvinced at first, he decided to take Norma's warning seriously and accepted Go Gunhee's phone number in case he wanted help and wished to contact Sung Jinwoo.

A few days after Norma's warning, Christopher woke up one night mid-sleep to find that his home was eerily quiet. He knew something was wrong and prepared to fight. Just then, three Monarchs suddenly surrounded him.

Go Gunhee as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Unfortunately, it was too late for Christopher Reed to contact Go Gunhee and expect any backup. Thus, he was forced to fight the Monarchs with no idea about who they were or what their intentions were.

Hence, Christopher Reed activated his Spiritual Body Manifestation to fight the three Monarchs, hoping he could kill at least one of them. Unfortunately, his attempt was futile as he was the only one who died in the battle. Following the battle, his body was found mutilated in the ruins of his mansion.