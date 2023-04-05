Solo Leveling: Everything to know about the manhwa before the anime airs

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime series, with the promo video premiering on March 21, 2023. The series' launch was originally scheduled for 2023 but has since been moved back to the winter of 2024.

Despite the fact that the animation dates have been moved to 2024, people who have read the manhwa are excitedly awaiting the anime.

However, there are some details regarding the manhwa that fans should be aware of before the anime adaptation begins airing. Follow along as this article breaks down key things fans should know about the manhwa before going into the Solo Leveling anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

A lot of battles and important things to know about Solo Leveling manhwa before the anime begins

Solo Leveling manhwa began as an online novel

Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean online novel. The series began serialization on Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage on July 25, 2016, before being completely released on November 4 by D&C Media under their Papyrus imprint.

The webtoon version of Solo Leveling launched on KakaoPage on March 4, 2018, and was drawn by Dubu, CEO of Redice Studios, who unfortunately died on July 23, 2022, from a cerebral hemorrhage. The webtoon's first season ended on March 19, 2020, and the second season, which started on August 1 and ended in December 2021 with its 179th chapter, beginning on that same day.

As of September 20, 2022, D&C Media has compiled each of its individual chapters and released them in five volumes. The anime adaptation was announced at Anime Expo 2022.

Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo character development

Sinn @Sinnaell Sung Jin Woo is the definition of OP Sung Jin Woo is the definition of OP https://t.co/qzgpLF8Ukf

Those who have read the manhwa would know that Sung Jin-Woo is the main character in Solo Leveling, and his character growth in the manhwa has left many fans speechless. Once an infamously weak E-Rank hunter, Jinwoo is given the opportunity of a lifetime when he is chosen as the player of a mysterious software known as the System. As a result of his selection, he obtains the rare ability to increase in strength indefinitely.

Jinwoo would eventually rise to become humanity's best hunter by utilizing this new ability provided to him by the System. At the same time, he finds himself playing a prominent role in a war that has been raging for an extended period of time between two factions of very powerful humanoids, each with their own agendas with humans.

The world built in Solo Levelling manhwa is extensive

Danchou 📚 @OGMangaHunter I low-key like this manhwa more than Solo leveling. It does a good job building the world, seeing how the system works and the comedy is nice and realistic. I low-key like this manhwa more than Solo leveling. It does a good job building the world, seeing how the system works and the comedy is nice and realistic. https://t.co/Ysfa2UoxhW

The world in which Solo Leveling manhwa is set is not simple but rather intricate. The manhwa has several realms in which there are monarchs, rulers, and humans. Not only that, there are gates in every part of the earth that connect to another realm known as the dungeon. Magical beasts are monsters that emerge from the dungeon.

Then there are hunters on Earth. Hunters are the ones who slay monsters.

The manhwa not only depicts this environment but also makes a well-strong connection between the different worlds and also depicts the relationship between earthly people and hunters. The manhwa also depicts the rivalry between hunters, who are always engaged in combat.

Solo Leveling Hunter's power

Another thing that fans should be aware of before the start of the anime is how each hunter's strength in the manhwa is classified. Hunters are humans with magical abilities who hunt and kill magical monsters. They initially appeared around the time humans became aware of the presence of magic.

The many levels of hunters range from the weakest E to the strongest S, and above the S class there is the national level. National-level hunters are so powerful that they can outmatch the entire nation's military.

Jinwoo is initially depicted as an e-ranker but later becomes very powerful, but there are also other hunters such as the Absolute Being, Rulers, Cha Hae-In, Liu Zhigang, Ashbrown, Thomas Andre, and many others who are also strong and have different abilities. In the manhwa, Liu Zhigang is China's strongest hunter and one of the five National Level Hunters, whereas Andre is an American National Level Hunter.

Solo Leveling is full of battles

It goes without saying that the manhwa is filled with action and fantasy. Overall, the manhwa features a lot of warfare, but there are also a few moments where it gets grim. But those who can see past the awful visuals will discover a narrative full of unique viewpoints and character interactions.

Battles take place in both the dungeon and, subsequently, the actual world. Nonetheless, the majority of the combat takes place in dungeons at first. As Jinwoo becomes more powerful in the series, there is more action and character updates, giving the fans the best possible action-filled content.

In 2020, Kakao Page stated that the combined sales of the Solo Leveling webnovel and webtoon had surpassed $30 million. The total number of views hit 430 million, with 5 million unique readers in Korea and a maximum daily readership of 1 million on Piccoma, according to the announcement. With this accomplishment, it is expected that the anime version will also be a big hit.

Until the anime arrives, fans can read the Solo Leveling manhwa or catch up on other anime. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes